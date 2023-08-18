‘I was so bamboozled on this’: Chick-fil-A employee says company puts them through a ‘sock check’

A Chick-fil-A employee revealed that a manager put her and other employees through a “sock check”—which she failed because she had the wrong color socks on.

The confession on TikTok went up Aug. 5 from Chick-fil-A worker and content creator @dreauhhhlol, who got more than 299,500 views for the offering, on an account that includes some work content and some weightlifting content.

Wearing a Chick-fil-A uniform, including a nametag reading “Andrea,” she begins her tale. “Don’t know if y’all know this, but Chick-fil-A has a sock check. So I’m like two days in right? And then my manager comes up to me and she was like, ‘Sock check.'”

“And I was like, ‘What the f*ck?'” she exclaims. “‘Cause usually you hear like ‘drip check.'”

She goes on to explain Chick-fil-A employees are expected to wear black socks, but that’s a problem for her, because as she explains it, “Because I wear only nothing but white f*cking socks.”

While she understood the rationale being, as she put it, “Just in case like my pants lift up or whatever, like, it would look weird if I was wearing white.”

But she was still confused about the need for the whole workplace ritual, asking, “Is she about to ask me what color my underwear are next, because there’s no f*cking way.”

After a brief interruption to the video, where she reveals the socks were actually tan that day, she contends, “I was so bamboozled on this.”

Commenters had thoughts.

“Sock check is crazy,” one observed.

Another revealed, “I got written up once because i had cow print socks on lmfaoooo i had no idea.” (Though that one seems like it might fly at Chick-fil-A given its cow-centric ad campaign.)

“Olive Garden does this too and it’s so weird,” someone else chimed in. “Like a customer isn’t going to get mad at us for wearing white socks.”

One commenter said, “I hit my employees with the ‘what color are your socks’ all the TIME.”

Andrea responded, “It be like that.”

A fellow Chick-fil-A employee came in to reveal, “I’ve been working there for almost 2 years and literally have worn a black pair like twice.”

Finally, one didn’t see why it mattered, declaring, “I never understood how the color of my socks dictated my ability to do my job.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to Chick-fil-A via email.