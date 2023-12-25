Woman calls out Chick-fil-A for blasting music at 2am. The manager finally responds

In the latest installment of Woman versus Chick-fil-A, the woman revealed the aftermath of confronting the manager of her neighborhood location about blasting music at night.

The video featured TikTok user Nicole (@itsnicolechristine), who, for a while, has had beef with Chick-fil-A. Why? Because the store’s loud music was keeping her up late at night. Previously, she said the reason why the chicken restaurant blared music at 2 a.m. was to keep people off its patio.

In an update, Nicole spilled the details of a conversation she had with a manager about it. Originally, she requested to speak with the store operator but the person wasn’t available. “They don’t allow any access to the store operator and I’m not sure why that is,” she said. However, she was able to talk to the manager, whom she’d spoken with before.

As soon as the manager appeared, according to Nicole, he looked “concerned.” To diffuse the situation, she calmly re-introduced herself, refreshing his memory. “Yeah, I think we’ve chatted before. I think I’ve turned the music off for you already,” he responded. Nicole said she then showed him her previous video, which features the loud music. “Oh, my gosh. That seems fake,” he stated. He immediately backtracked. “No, I don’t mean, like faked it. I just mean it’s so loud that it seems edited.” Nicole assured him she did not edit the video.

However, the manager claimed he turned down the music for Nicole before. During the times the manager turned down the music, Nicole agreed she didn’t have any issues. That led her to conclude that someone else at the restaurant was turning the volume back up.

Shortly, after, they walked outside to test how loud the speakers were. The music was “too loud” for the patio, according to the manager. What was his solution? Turn down the volume and put a sticky note on the knob. It was midnight when Nicole recorded the video and she couldn’t hear any music. “I do think this problem is solved for now,” she said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Nicole via Instagram direct message, TikTok comment, and direct message, and Chick-fil-A via press email. The video garnered over 224,000 views and viewers were thrilled that the problem was resolved.

“You are such a lovely person. I’m so glad he was helpful,” one viewer wrote.

“I’m so glad that they were receptive and heard you,” a second echoed.

Furthermore, other similar experiences.

“As someone subjected to loud music from a local business, I 100% understand the disturbance it causes! I wish mine was a CFA to get good [resolution],” one user stated.

“My neighbors listen to music with bass on full blast and it literally rattles my walls. I can never sleep. I know what you’re going through,” a second shared.