‘You’ve taken so many nights of sleep from me’: Woman calls out Chick-fil-A for blasting music at 2 a.m. She can hear it 4 lanes away

Chick-fil-A’s store defense system has become a home offense system for one of its neighbors. That’s what one Charlotte, North Carolina resident claims in a series of TikToks. According to her, the music that the popular fast-food chain blares all night has cost her entire nights of sleep.

“It is two in the morning, and I am sitting here listening to the Chick-fil-A music again,” she states in a video posted on Tuesday. In the TikTok, which has over 367,800 views and counting, Nicole Christine (@itsnicolechristine) describes what seems like audio torture.

Christine filmed her first video about the noise on Dec. 5 and has been locking horns with the famous chicken chain ever since. In her latest video, she makes a trip to the store to prove the music is still being played despite being told it had been turned off.

“I called and spoke to someone who guaranteed me in a very rude way that the music was off,” she says in her viral video. “In fact, this person said, ‘Oh, is this Nicole who I spoke to last week?'”

“They apparently play this music to keep people off of their patio,” she informs her viewers as she prepares to drive over to the restaurant.

Sure enough, when Christine reaches the restaurant, a version of “Feliz Navidad” is blasting away on the patio speakers.

“This is so messed up, Chick-fil-A,” she declares to her camera. “You’ve taken so many nights of sleep from me, and at the end of the day, I was essentially yelled at and told I was crazy.”

“Will you please turn your overnight music off?” she begs.

Christine’s field trip made an impression on many of her viewers.

“HOLY ???? THATS SO LOUD???? Call the police immediately,” one commented.

Another viewer encouraged Christine to “File a police report, I’m sure there are ordinances for music at that hour.” Christine replied, “I will if I have to. [It] just seems so insane to use police resources this way. I’d hope CFA would agree.”

One viewer who faced a similar situation says she and her neighbors took drastic action. “I lived in CLT with Chipotle across the street. They left their outdoor speakers on overnight. Finally, we just ripped that speaker out of the ground.”

In a follow-up video, Christine stated that she went to the location during business hours and spoke with the manager. According to her, the manager on duty, who was not the owner-operator of the franchise, told her that he had turned down the music, even after Christine showed him the video footage.

“He ended up saying that what he was going to do was immediately go inside, turn the volume down, and see if that would be a solution, at least for the night,” she told her viewers. “He also said he was going to put a sticky note on the knob so that nobody would go behind him and turn it back up.”

At midnight, she stated that she could not hear the music and was “so relieved.”

Christine also pointed out in the clip that service industry workers have hard jobs, and there is no reason to approach them in anger despite being frustrated by a situation.

“Folks are not out to get us. There’s like no evil cabal inside the Chick-fil-A trying to ruin my night,” she says. “I’m super thankful to the manager at this Chick-fil-A for being so awesome and working with me.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Chick-fil-A via email and Christine via TikTok for comment.