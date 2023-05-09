‘I just need a summer job’: Teacher says Chick-fil-A manager asked her about her 5-year goals as a teacher during job interview

In a TikTok, a teacher looking for a job at Chick-Fil-A said she was stumped during the interview when they asked about her long-term goals as an educator.

While Shaniece (@beingshaniece) initially uploaded a video asserting she was “pretty sure” she got the job at the popular chicken chain, later that day, she uploaded another TikTok sharing that upon reflection, maybe it didn’t do as well as she thought.

Shaniece explains that she normally does “pretty well” when interviewing for a job, but was thrown off by this one question: “What are your goals in the next five years as a teacher?”

“I was like, huh?” Shaniece said. “Baby, I don’t even know my goals for the next five days.”

She ended up being honest, sharing that she didn’t have an answer.

“I’m so confused, I could not answer that question,” she said.

A commenter explained that employers usually ask about long-term goals because “they want to see if you will stay for long or if you looking for quick money.”

The video is part of a series Shaniece calls “Ms. Haywood’s journey out of the classroom.” So far, she has also applied to work as a police officer and in a funeral home.

It is unclear whether the teacher is serious about leaving the field of education or if these videos are just comedic relief for the educator, who also describes herself as a comedian in her TikTok bio. Though in a comment reply, Shaniece explained she’s looking to leave her job because, “I suck as a teacher.”

The videos collectively have more than 77,000 views and dozens of comments.

“She set me up with that one,” Shaniece captioned the TikTok.

Commenters shared what they would have replied in that situation.

“I would have been like look girl I just need a summer job. Y’all got 15 year olds working here,” one person said.

“My goal is to get out of teaching,” another wrote.

“shhh survive bihhhhh,” a third commenter said.

Another pointed out what a lot of people were thinking.

“No bc why is Chick-fil-A asking non Chick-fil-A questions?! What does that have to do with them!” the commenter wrote.

In a follow-up video, Shaniece confirms that she did secure a second interview with the company. The interviewer asked if she’d prefer to work at the corporate office.

“No sir, I want to work at y’alls store so I can get some free food and say ‘My pleasure,'” the teacher concludres while sipping on a Chick-Fil-A drink.

The Daily Dot reached out to Shaniece and Chick-Fil-A for comment via email.