‘I dont want the butts!!’: Chick-fil-A customer orders a large fry. She gets a whole container full of ‘turtle backs’

The United States loves french fries. A 2015 article in National Geographic claimed that the average American eats 29 pounds of french fries per year, and around a third of all potatoes grown in the United States end up becoming french fries.

While Americans’ love for fries may be consistent, the question of ‘which style of fry is best’ is a hotly contested debate.

Many publications have attempted to rank the various fry styles. Mashed, Buzzfeed, and the New York Times all listed standard-cut fries as the best, while sites like Tasting Table put tater tots in the top position. Food Republic also published its own list, which quickly set off a firestorm after it was reposted to Twitter with the caption, “This is the most controversial ranking I’ve ever seen on Twitter.”

Although most restaurants opt for the less-controversial standard fry, Chick-fil-A offers customers waffle-cut fries. This can present issues, as TikTok user Courtnee (@courtneecrews) recently shared in a clip with over 648,000 views.

“when you order a large fry from Chick Fil A and they only give you turtle backs,” she writes in the text overlaying the video. In the caption, she adds, “I dont want the butts!!”

In the comments section, users shared their own thoughts on the “butts.”

Some had a more positive perception of these “turtle backs.”

“THOSE ARE MY FAVE,” wrote a user. “THEYRE THE BEST SAUCE VEHICLES.”

“that is my absolute DREAM I love those,” echoed another.

“THOSE. ARE. THE. BEST. they’re literally scoops for the sauce,” offered a third. “My 3yo and I trade them so I get them.”

Others shared in Courtnee’s disdain for the “butts.”

“I take em back if there are too many!! Too expensive for that,” stated a commenter.

“Omg that’s my worst nightmare,” shared a second.

“No, because this happened to me the day our local CFA took away the option of extra crispy fries,” recalled a further TikToker. “I cried.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Courtnee via email.