‘I catered my rehearsal dinner with my points’: Chick-fil-A customer has over 136,000 points, wants to know if she can pay for wedding with them

A women is wondering whether she can use the impressive number of Chick-fil-A points she’s saved up for a life-changing investment.

The TikTok pondering the possibilities came from the account Boxwood Manor, billed in its TikTok bio as a “modern luxury wedding venue just North of Houston,” creating “relatable wedding content.” This video went up Tuesday and has more than 134,700 views since making it onto the platform.

Using a sample from Migos’ “Antidote” saying, “Call me what you want but you can’t call me broke,” the woman in the TikTok lip syncs along and then flashes her phone, displaying 136,612 Chick-fil-A reward points. The caption boasted, “Show me someone with more points.”

The on-screen caption asks, “Can I use my Chick-fil-A points to pay for my wedding?”

One commenter jumped right in to confirm she could take care of one expense.

“I catered my rehearsal dinner with my points,” that person shared.

Another was concerned they wouldn’t go too far, noting, “That could maybe feed 10 people but I guess if it’s a small wedding!”

Someone else revealed they couldn’t last long enough to get that many points.

“Nah because as soon as I can get a free ice cream cone the points are goneeeee.”

And one commenter claimed to have the creator beat, remarking, “I have 169,874 points.”

“Show us,” the creator demanded.

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to Chick-fil-A via email.

According to Chick-fil-A’s website, the Chick-fil-A One program allows customers to “start earning points every time you order the food you love,” and promises customers can “earn 10 points per dollar to use towards available rewards (based on your total prior to tax).”

To give a sense of how the currency works, Allrecipes reported in March about changes to the points system. It noted that “customers can redeem an 8-count of Grilled Nuggets for 700 points, but the new 5-count Grilled Nuggets reward that’s being added on April 4 is valued at 800 points.”

It then broke down the points values as such:

Large Waffle Fries: 500 points

Chick-fil-A Nuggets: 600 points

2-count Chick-n Strips: 600 points

Sausage Biscuit: 700 points

5-count Grilled Nuggets: 800 points

Bowl of Chicken Noodle Soup: 1,200 points

Meal (including entrée, side, and drink): 2,500 points

A gallon of Sunjoy (sweet tea/lemonade mix): 3,000 points

It still appears, even with the changes, that 136,612 Chick-fil-A points would go a long way.