‘Do better’: Chick-fil-A customer orders before 10:30am. They still won’t give her breakfast

Whether you’re an early riser or you like to sleep in, there is one universal truth many who are attempting to eat mor chikin are familiar with: Chick-fil-A breakfast waits for no one.

One customer of the fast food restaurant chain says her breakfast order of a single chicken biscuit could not even make it past two minutes after breakfast hours were over.

In a video that has drawn over 14,000 views on TikTok, user Shannon (@simplyshannon70) says she placed her order and paid for it on the app before 10:30 am, but did not make it to the Chick-fil-A on the other side of the parking lot before breakfast was shut down for the day.

Why didn’t Chick-fil-A serve this customer breakfast?

“Did you know at Chick-fil-A if you order before breakfast ends, and you go to pick it up, and you pull in even two minutes after breakfast ends, your order is automatically canceled?” she asks viewers.

“I’m running errands, and I placed an order while I was waiting in line at the UPS store for one chicken biscuit, OK? Five minutes before breakfast ends,” she explains. “The app even had the banner that said, ‘You have five more minutes to order.’ [I] wait in line at the UPS store, go across the parking lot to Chick-fil-A, and as soon as I pull in and put my number in, my parking spot, it says your order’s been canceled, breakfast is over.”

When she went inside to speak with an employee about her canceled order, she says she was told that they could not serve her the breakfast she had ordered.

“So I go inside, ask them about it, and they said, ‘Oh yeah, it automatically cancels at 10:31, so you’ve been refunded,’” she says. “But I told them I just wanted the chicken biscuit I ordered, and I was waiting in line, you know it usually takes a long time at Chick-fil-A. And they said, ‘Sorry, can’t help you, we don’t have any, we can’t make any more.’”

Shannon was appalled at their response. “Do better,” she calls on Chick-fil-A as she concludes the video.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Shannon via TikTok direct message and Chick-fil-A via email regarding the video.

What time does Chick-fil-A stop serving breakfast?

Like many fast food restaurants that offer varied menus for different times of day, Chick-fil-A has a hard cutoff for when it stops serving one and moves on to serving the next. However, the chain is much more strict with its breakfast policy than its peers.

Per the Chick-fil-A site, customers who roll up to their nearest location will be unable to order breakfast after 10:30 a.m.—no ifs, and, or buts.

Viewers weigh in

Several viewers pointed out that the poster missed one critical step that could have allowed her to receive her desired chicken biscuit: checking in from across the parking lot.

“Just scroll down and mark that you are already at the restaurant and they will make the order as soon as you mark that,” one commenter wrote. “Even if you aren’t there.”

“The way the app works is it doesn’t go to the store until you’ve checked in,” another claimed. “So there is no way for them to see your order until you’ve checked in. That way you are getting the freshest food possible.”

“We don’t get the orders until you check in, so even tho you ordered before 10:30 if you don’t check in the order doesn’t go thru,” a third said.

Some folks suggested that the app might actually include a banner warning customers that they will not be able to receive their order if they do not check in by 10:30. However, Shannon responded that she did not see any such banners.

“The app tells you, you have to be there to pick it up before breakfast ends,” one commenter wrote.

“I was going say this when order a banner will show please arrive before 10:30 or your order will be canceled,” another commented.

“Yea the app tells you at the top to be there before 1030 when breakfast ends,” a further user said.



