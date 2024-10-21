‘I literally found this out 20 mins ago’: Customer finds out she can order Chick-fil-A on Apple CarPlay

Six days a week, at least, it’s possible to order Chick-fil-A from your car. Specifically, from Apple CarPlay, marking a new level of convenience for fans of the popular fast-food chain.

That’s the discovery made by creator Poonam Sidhu (@poonam.sidhu), who has generated more than one million views on a video posted Sunday—the one day of the week when the chain is typically closed.

The video shows her car’s display screen with the Chick-fil-A pulled up. (Based on another video on her TikTok account, it’s a 2021-2023 Range Rover SE P530.) She shows herself selecting items on the screen.

An on-screen caption declares, “Just found out I can order Chick-fil-A on my car. I am never losing weight.”

The caption accompanying the video adds to the narrative, with her reacting, “Cause why am I barely finding this out.”

And yet, this seems like a new innovation that may not be official yet.

What Chick-fil-A says

The Chick-fil-A website has a specific question on this issue that it answers. It frames the query, “Can I place an order with Chick-fil-A through Apple CarPlay?”

It answers, “Although we are currently testing capabilities in the Apple CarPlay system, the Chick-fil-A App is not yet available in the system. You can still place an order on the Chick-fil-A App on your mobile device.”

So, Sidhu has been experiencing a test run of its capabilities rather than a fully operational CarPlay feature.

And one could argue that Chick-fil-A is already popular enough without it, traditionally topping customer satisfaction surveys for fast-food chains.

Restaurant Business, in a June 2024 article, noted that although its 83 of 100 score did top the American Customer Satisfaction Index list, that score dropped two points from last year’s.

“While Chick-fil-A has long enjoyed customer loyalty for its quality and service, recent price hikes seem to be taking a toll on customer satisfaction,” an ACSI spokesperson said. “The fast-food chain’s latest [price] increases appear to be pushing even its traditionally less price-sensitive patrons to their limit.”

What customers think

But ordering on CarPlay? Some loyal customers perked up at that news

“Oh great I have CarPlay too,” one worried. “This is gonna be awful for me.”

“The way i went ‘ohhh reallyyy,’” another said, before noting, “Hops in car to test CarPlay.”

“Once i accidentally did this with Panera,” one claimed. “It automatically ordered me a large mac n cheese.”

Finally, one commenter observed, “The amount of times I almost died ordering on my phone while on the highway on the way to college just to see this after I graduated.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via email, TikTok via direct message, and Chick-fil-A via email.

