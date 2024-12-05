‘Totally for free’: Customer says all pet owners need to know about this Chewy feature

In the United States, going to a veterinarian can be an expensive endeavor.

This takes a toll on pet owners. A USA Today Blueprint survey released in September found that 91% of pet owners have experienced financial strain due to the cost of pet care.

Additionally, a Forbes Advisor poll cited by USA Today notes that 63% of dog and cat owners report that rising costs have made it difficult to cover unexpected veterinary expenses, with 42% stating they would go into debt paying a bill less than $999.

There are a few reasons for these inflated costs. For example, as noted by The Atlantic, “corporations and private-equity funds have been rolling up smaller chains and previously independent practices,” an action that has been connected to significant price increases.

Numerous pet owners have gone viral after sharing their stories of high pet care costs. One user documented how, after taking her $20 pet hamster to the vet, she was hit with a bill of over $1,100. Another lamented how she took a cat to the vet, only to be given an $850 bill and no resolution to her issue.

For those worried about their pets, there may be a way to get assistance thanks to a free feature from Chewy, says TikTok user Olivia Daniels Jones (@oliviawdaniels) in a video with over 375,000 views.

How can Chewy help my sick pet?

According to Jones, “On Chewy, you can live chat with a vet for totally for free, 24/7, if something is wrong with your pet.”

For context, Chewy is an online retailer of pet food and supplies. As noted by Jones, the site offers free chats with veterinarians. However, they are actually available from 6 AM until midnight ET so long as one has a Chewy account, not 24/7 as claimed by Jones. If one wants to have a video chat, they can be purchased for $19.99 per hour.

Jones states that, in her experience, the service worked very well.

“They were having me do everything from, like, send pictures of his gums, ask me questions about his vitals. They were teaching me what signs to look for, and it just gave me peace of mind,” she says of an experience trying to figure out her dog’s issues on the site.

Naturally, Jones says the service can’t fully “replace the real thing.” Still, she says it was effective at easing her nerves, describing the service as “such an amazing resource.”

Not only that, Jones says that after her chat was done, she was sent a follow-up email summarizing the information discussed.

“That’s more than I get from my normal vet,” she wrote in a comment. “Chewy stan for life.”

In the comments section, users shared their positive experiences using the site.

“Chewy is the best. I called in once and apologized for coughing because I had covid, and two days later a Chewy mug full of tea and honey showed up,” wrote a user.

“They sent flowers when my dog passed. I love chewy,” added another.

“Literally saw this video, opened chewy, and chatted with a vet about my girl’s achy joints. So helpful!! Thank you!!!” offered a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Chewy via email and Jones via Instagram and TikTok DM.

