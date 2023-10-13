Chewy customer shares hack for free virtual vet visits

A Chewy customer shared a viral video telling viewers to sign up for Chewy and gain free virtual vet visits, plus more.

TikTok creator Rachyl (@rachhyl) has reached over 370,000 views and 49,000 likes on her TikTok video. Chewy also gave Rachyl a thank you in the comment section of her video for spreading the word about the company.

The Daily Dot reached out to Rachyl via TikTok direct message.

Rachyl stumbled upon Chewy’s virtual vet visits one night and said that all she has to say is, “Chewy is slaying, and I love them.”

She first praises Chewy by saying they send hand-written birthday cards to your pet every year on their birthday and also condolence flowers to your house if your pet passes away.

Next Rachyl shows a picture of her two dogs and cat, and said, “Unfortunately last night, my cat got sick.”

Rachyl explained that she pondered whether or not she wanted to take her cat to the emergency vet that night or if she could wait until the next day to take him to their normal vet.

“Naturally I headed to Google, and this came up when I typed in ‘emergency vet visit,” she said showing a picture of Chewy’s Connect With a Vet home screen. “So Chewy has a thing now where if you have an account with Chewy, you can now connect with a real vet to ask them questions about your animal.”

Rachyl said the website prompted her to questions like if your animal feels sick or if they are having symptoms.

“These are the kinds of questions that I think are really helpful for people to determine if they need to go to an emergency (vet) that night or if they can wait till tomorrow,” she added.

Rachyl assures that she isn’t telling the audience to rely on an online vet visit to heal your animal, but it can be an excellent resource for you to determine what needs to be done.

Then she scrolled down the Chewy website and found it offers a free live chat for instant advice. The session is free for Chewy customers and offers an unlimited number of sessions. Rachyl also showed an option that allows you to have a 20-minute video call for $20.

“I used the service last night to determine if I should take him in that night or if I could wait,” she said.

She shows a screenshot of her text conversation with a certified technician on Chewy messages.

“I basically just described what was going on, and she slayed with the explanation,” she added, pointing at the paragraph message from the technician.

“From all the information she was telling me, I was able to confirm for myself that I should probably take my cat in that night,” she added. Rachyl said she took her cat into the emergency vet that night and it turned out to be the right decision.

“So yeah, if you don’t already have Chewy, I would definitely get one, it’s just a really great platform to get anything that you need for your dogs or cats or whatever,” she said.

Chewy responded to Rachyl’s video in the comment section saying, “Thank you for spreading the word and being a part of the Chewy family!”

One viewer says, “I got a hand painted pic on canvas of my pet for Christmas. Chewy is the best.”