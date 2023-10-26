Charles Manson: A Brief History

In the annals of American criminal history, few figures have captivated the public’s attention as did Charles Manson and his infamous cult, the Manson Family. Their orchestrated series of violent murders in the summer of 1969 struck deep fears, symbolizing the end of the free-loving era of the 1960s and highlighting the dangers of fanatical devotion. But beyond the macabre headlines and chilling details, the story is entwined with tales of Hollywood ambitions, media controversies, and societal upheaval. This article delves into the brief but impactful history of Charles Manson, from his troubled upbringing to the legacy of the gruesome crimes he inspired.

Early Life and Background

Born Charles Milles Maddox on November 12, 1934, in Cincinnati, Ohio, Manson’s early years were marred with instability. His mother, Ada Kathleen Maddox, was just 15 when he was born. His biological father left soon after he found out that Kathleen was pregnant.

Initially raised in Kentucky with little financial or emotional support, Manson’s childhood was filled with transient experiences and parental neglect. He spent much of his early years shuffled between homes, often staying with an aunt or uncle while his alcoholic mother went on drinking binges with her brother.

Manson’s own encounters with the law began early. He started with petty theft, which then escalated into more serious crimes. In an exclusive interview with Diane Sawyer on ABC, Manson claimed that he set his school on fire at the age of nine.

Incarceration also punctuated Manson’s formative years. His recidivist behavior was marked by stints in reform schools, juvenile detention centers, and later, federal prisons. These experiences further isolated Manson from society and steeped him in a world defined by its own set of rules.

By the 1960s, Manson had been ingrained in a life of crime but sought another avenue for recognition. He headed to California, where he immersed himself in the counterculture movement, using manipulative tactics that he had picked up over the years to amass a group of followers. This was the beginning of what the world would know as the Manson Family.

Manson’s Hollywood dreams

Charles Manson’s brief foray into the entertainment industry is an odd interlude in his otherwise sinister narrative. His association with Dennis Wilson of the Beach Boys was instrumental in getting Manson closer to the periphery of Hollywood’s musical elite. Wilson even introduced Manson to Terry Melcher, a record producer and former lover of actress Candice Bergen.

Despite Manson’s dreams of becoming a renowned musician, multiple recording sessions and auditions failed to secure him a record deal. Feeling snubbed, Manson’s bitterness grew. To add salt to the wound, The Beach Boys recorded “Never Learn Not to Love,” which was a reworked version of a song Manson had written for the group called “Cease to Exist,” and failed to give Manson a songwriting credit. This further fueled Manson’s animosity towards the industry.

The Tate-LaBianca murders

The consecutive Tate and LaBianca murders cast an ominous shadow over the summer of 1969, cementing Manson and his twisted philosophy into the fabric of American crime history. On the night of August 8, 1969, following an alleged directive from Manson, four of his most devoted followers descended upon the sprawling Hollywood home of the acclaimed actress Sharon Tate.

Tate, who was eight and a half months pregnant with director Roman Polanski’s child, became a tragic figurehead of the massacre. Along with her, four other people were brutally slain in a frenzy of violence at the home. The grim tableau was punctuated by the word “Pig” scrawled in Tate’s blood on the front door, a macabre signature of the Manson Family’s dark handiwork.

Just 24 hours later, a chilling encore ensued. Allegedly disheartened with the execution of the previous night’s carnage, Manson himself accompanied his followers to the Los Feliz home of Leno and Rosemary LaBianca.

The unsuspecting couple met a fate no less savage than the previous night’s victims. Messages written in blood, including “Rise,” “Death to Pigs,” and “Healter [sic] Skelter” adorned the walls, echoing Manson’s twisted interpretations of Beatles songs that he believed prophesied an impending race war. The sheer brutality of the crimes, combined with the celebrity connection and the cryptic messages left behind, thrust the events into a media maelstrom an ensured that they remained etched in the collective psyche for generations.

The media controversy

The legal proceedings following the murders were fraught with controversy. Central to this was the revelation that the Los Angeles Times had allegedly purchased exclusive rights to the confessions of Susan Atkins, a prominent Manson Family member. The confessions were chilling and described the murders in gruesome detail.

Given the amount of money allegedly exchanged for the story, the Times‘ involvement, per a notable and then-comprehensive 1970 Rolling Stone piece, led to a media storm. Accusations of media interference in the legal process abounded. This, combined with the sensational nature of the crimes and the already high-profile defendants, meant that the trial became one of the most publicized in American history.

Manson behind bars

Charles Manson’s time in correctional institutions spans much of his life, beginning with his youth and continuing until his death. Even before the Tate-LaBianca murders, Manson spent over half his life in correctional facilities for various offenses.

His early years in detention centers and reformatories showcased his rebellious spirit and anti-authoritarian tendencies. At one point, according to Smithsonian Magazine, Manson was considered so deeply institutionalized that upon his 1967 release from a California prison, he had asked the warden if he could stay. It was reported that he often manipulated and influenced his incarcerated peers, laying the groundwork for the skills he would later use to control members of the Manson Family.

After his conviction for the Tate-LaBianca murders, Manson was incarcerated in several high-security prisons, most notably San Quentin and Corcoran State Prison. His behavior in prison was unpredictable, ranging from periods of relative calm to violent outbursts. There were incidents of altercations with guards and other inmates, showing that even within the confines of prison walls, Manson’s volatile nature persisted. Additionally, his notoriety attracted a fair amount of attention from other inmates, with some viewing him with a morbid fascination, and others holding deep-seated grudges against him.

Despite being behind bars, Manson still attempted to exert his influence both inside and outside prison. He liked to showcase his erratic behavior and chilling demeanor through interviews with the media, and although he was denied 12 times, his parole hearings were media spectacles, with Manson often using them as platforms to espouse his warped views.

Until he died in 2017, Manson’s presence in the prison system was marked by intrigue, fear, and a fascination that never truly waned.

The Manson Family: More than just Charles

It’s essential to understand that while Manson was the figurehead, the Manson Family was a collective. Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkel, and Leslie Van Houten emerged as the most infamous women of the Manson Family, bound by their unwavering loyalty to Manson and their direct roles in the brutal Tate-LaBianca murders.

Atkins, known within the family as “Sexy Sadie,” was deeply involved in the Tate murders and even boasted about them to fellow inmates. Krenwinkel, the longest-serving female inmate in California, participated in both the Tate and LaBianca killings, and demonstrated a violent fervor that shocked even seasoned investigators. Van Houten, the youngest of the trio, took part in only the LaBianca murders and her involvement was often highlighted due to her stark transformation from a former homecoming princess to a convicted killer.

Beyond these three, there were other women in Manson’s fold, like Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, who didn’t participate in the murders but remained infamous for her later attempt to assassinate President Gerald Ford. Collectively, these women showcased the dangerous allure Manson held, leading seemingly ordinary individuals down a dark path of violence and chaos.

Their backgrounds were often stark contrasts to the violence they perpetrated. Many hailed from middle-class homes and were well-educated, which made their descent into the Manson cult all the more perplexing. Even during the trials, their unwavering loyalty to Manson was a chilling testament to the power he still held over them.

Legacy and impact

Charles Manson’s death in November 2017 closed a chapter on one of America’s most notorious criminals. Yet, the memories and impacts of his actions still reverberate.

The Manson Family’s crimes are grim reminders of how charisma, manipulation, and societal unrest can converge into unspeakable horror. The 1960s, often remembered for peace and love, also bore witness to this dark tale, and it’s a reminder of the duality of human nature.