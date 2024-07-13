‘I’m good here. A/C not even on’: Car owner issues PSA about window tint, says this one is superior 

TikToker @goalsbeforehoes suggests car owners should get ceramic window tint for their vehicles.

“I tell people all the time when they come get their cars tinted with me, I got three levels of this,” he says in his recent TikTok.

He classifies the three levels of tint with carbon at the “bottom of the barrel,” ceramic as “mid class,” and infrared rejection tint as “ultimate.”

Why is ceramic tint the move?

“Ceramic tint is the way to go,” he says. “Don’t worry about the price.”

According to J.D. Power, ceramic tint costs anywhere from $200 to $600. However, the tint reduces glare, increases privacy due to its dark appearance, and is long-lasting.

“I’m getting the highest one soo,” one viewer commented.

“Ohhhh you got money lol,” @goalsbeforehoes responded.

Despite ranking infrared rejection tint as the best, the TikToker still insists that people should purchase the second-best option.

“Just get ceramic, man. You won’t be burning up in your car. I’m fine in here, A/C not even on,” he says in his TikTok.

He posted a follow-up video on July 11, in which he says carbon tint blocks around 60 to 70% of solar heat. He says ceramic blocks out about 96%.

On @goalsbeforehoes’ original video, one commenter explained that infrared rejection tint “blocks heat even more, almost 100%.”

Other viewers explained why they also chose ceramic.

“I have ceramic tint in my truck and get mad when I get in somebody’s car who doesn’t have it,” one viewer wrote. “Ceramic tint is sooo much cooler.”

“I can park my car without shade and later get in and still not as hot,” another said. “I love it!”

“Ceramic tint in my house,” another commented. “I haven’t had a power bill over $100 since.”

“Even clear ceramic tint performs incredibly,” another wrote. “Windshield ceramic tint(clear) helps on those days that your AC is fighting with the sun to keep your car cool while it’s on

One viewer left another recommendation in the comments.

“I got carbon for everything except my windshield,” the viewer said. “Ceramic on the windshield makes a world of a difference!!”

TikToker @goalsbeforehoes did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.