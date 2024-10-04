‘Is this an ad for me to drink them?’: Woman warns against Celsius after revealing why she had to stop drinking them

Celsius has become one of the most popular energy drinks, especially among Gen Z consumers . These drinks are thought to be healthy because they contain vitamins, green tea extract, guarana seed extract, chromium, and ginger root. But are they actually good for you? A woman swore off Celsius after it caused her to lose an alarming amount of weight, leaving her at under 100 pounds and unable to gain the weight back.

TikTok user Alexis (@keepingupwith.alexis) recalls a conversation between her and a stranger in a video that was viewed 335,000 times.

“I talked to someone else today about Celsius,” she says while sitting in her car. Then, she reveals what the woman told her.

“She was like, ‘Girl do you drink these? Like, I love them. I cannot go a day without them,’” Alexis says.

However, the content creator did Celsius until is caused her to unintentionally lose a ton of weight.

“‘Yeah, I used to drink them every single day until I lost about 30 pounds,’” she says she responded. “It literally ate my body fat. I’ll never drink them again.”

“Now I’m under 100 pounds and I cannot gain weight,” she continues. “So, yeah, girl. I stopped drinking ‘em before I flew away.”

Despite her experience, Alexis doesn’t urge people to quit the drinks.

“Other than that, if you like Celsius, keep drinking them. I liked them but I am too skinny and I can’t,” she concludes.

According to a follow-up video, Alexis originally weighed around 115 pounds, exercised twice a week, and had a normal diet. But after eight months of drinking Celsius consistently, her weight dropped to 94 pounds.

Does Celsius help with weight loss?

There is mixed evidence as to whether the drink assists with weight loss. It can cause you to lose some weight because of the appetite suppressants present. In addition, the ingredient chromium helps maintain normal sugar levels by helping the body manage insulin and break down protein, fats, and carbohydrates.

The Daily Dot reached out to Alexis via TikTok comment and direct message as well as Celisus via press email. Instead of her alarming weight loss story deterring viewers, it encouraged them to buy the drink.

“This is the best advertisement for Celsius I’ve ever heard. I’ve never tried one, but I am running to the store now,” one viewer wrote.

“I’m sorry is this an ad for me to drink them!?” another stated.

But like Alexis, some other Celisus drinkers have had negative experiences.

“Has anyone noticed a difference in their skin since drinking these? My skin was clear for the longest time until I started drinking these a few times a week,” one user commented.

“Gave the worst headaches,” a second remarked.

Can the drink cause acne and headaches?

In addition to weight loss, the high levels of biotin and vitamin B in Celsius can also create breakouts. Biotin could worsen preexisting acne, and too much vitamin B can cause the skin to become inflamed, also resulting in acne.

Celsius also has 200mg of caffeine. Excessive caffeine can cause blood vessels in the brain to shrink. When this happens, a headache forms.

Furthermore, caffeine is known to trigger the bladder, leading to frequent urination. As a result, you can become dehydrated, which can also result in a headache.

Due to the high doses of caffeine, Celsius recommends new energy drinkers not exceed more than one 12oz, and avid energy drinkers shouldn’t exceed two 12oz cans.

Alexis isn’t the only energy drink consumer to have experienced adverse effects. In a viral video, one woman claimed that drinking too many energy drinks caused her husband to become severely dehydrated and landed him in the hospital.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) also lists other potential harmful effects of energy drinks like Celsius that include cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, renal, and neurological and psychological issues.

