‘I feel uncomfortable‘: Cava customer says you now have to ask for free side pita

Cava has grown incredibly popular in recent years, with some fans dubbing it “the new Chipotle.”

This popularity is reflected in the chain’s earnings. According to a second quarter investment report published on August 22, 2024, the company’s revenue “grew 35.2% to $231.4 million as compared to $171.1 million in the prior year quarter,” and there’s been a 22.2% increase in the total number of Cava restaurants year over year.

However, Cava appears to have changed their offerings a bit over the years—at least, according to TikTok user Alexis (@alexisglen).

Does Cava come with a free side pita?

In a video with over 10,000 views, Alexis says that, when she first started going to Cava, she came to expect a free side pita with her meal.

“It’s like, you get a bowl, it comes with a free side pita,” she states. “They don’t ask you…They always came with a free side pita.”

However, several years ago, she noticed a change at the restaurant. While she could still get a free side pita, it was now a question rather than something that was automatically added.

“Maybe two years ago, I noticed that they asked, ‘Hey, do you want the side pita with it?’” she recalls.

Although she acknowledges that not everyone will want a free side pita, she says that, in her case, “Of course, every time it’s going to be yes. Every single time. It should be included with it. It should be free. It should just automatically be in the bag.”

Now, she says, it’s gotten even more difficult to get a free side pita.

“Within the past six months, I’ve noticed they don’t even give you the side pita. You have to ask for it,” she says. “Yes, it’s still free, but you have to ask.”

“And then you want to know what the employees do when you ask for the side pita?” she asks before pretending to be an employee by feigning disinterest.

The TikToker continues by saying she’s unsure where she should ask for the pita, and noting that she did not get a side pita with her recent order because she did not want to bother the employees.

“Just bring back the free included side pita automatically,” she says. “Like, hello?”

Cava is proud of their free side pita, as evidenced by a post on X from 2020 saying, “CAVA side pita: it’s not extra (and never will be).”

That said, some customers claim that they’ve had similar difficulties getting the side pita.

“Omg… so I was lied to, bc when I asked for it I was met with attitude and told I had to pay!” exclaimed a user.

“They get annoyed when I ask for the extra one I PAID FOR too!!” added another.

“The guy said yeah I can do that for you,” recounted a third. “What does that even mean?”

The Daily Dot reached out to Cava via email and Alexis via email and Instagram DM.

