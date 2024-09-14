‘With my indoor cats I tried to be careful’: Nursing student warns you should use gloves to clean your litter box

For many, pets become proxies for children, fulfilling a need to love and care for another living being.

There’s just one problem—when it comes to cats, cleaning up after them may present some safety risks for vulnerable populations, such as the elderly and pregnant women.

In a TikTok, nursing student Christine (@chris1ine1hecapricorn) says she will wear gloves to clean out her cat’s litter box. This is after learning about toxoplasmosis transference from cats to people. Her video has earned over over 898,000 views as of Saturday.

“How I clean the littler box now after learning about toxoplasmosis,” a text overlay on the video reads.

What is toxoplasmosis?

Toxoplasmosis is an infection caused by a parasite that can cause flu-like symptoms in those who are infected. It is commonly spread to humans by eating infected meat, as well as through contact with cat feces. Some of the most at-risk populations for toxoplasmosis infection are pregnant women. They can spread the infection to their baby if they become infected themselves, causing birth defects and possibly miscarriage. The elderly also can experience cognitive decline as a result of infection.

Some viewers shared that they were fearful of catching the infection while pregnant. They claimed they avoided taking care of their pet’s litter themselves, opting to have a partner or another living in the home handle the litter box maintenance.

“I’m pregnant and own a cat and my ob literally has it in my chart,” one commenter wrote. “Every month I’m getting asked if I’m still (not personally) cleaning the box.”

“I only learned about it when i got pregnant and wasnt allowed to clean the littler box anymore,” another echoed. “Why did no one tell me sooner?”

“My doctor said as long as my cat doesn’t hunt outside for raw meat and I don’t touch the litter box, it’s my husband now coz im pregnant, it safe,” one shared. “My doctor has 3kids and a cat that’s indoor.”

How is toxoplasmosis treated?

Many cases of toxoplasmosis do not present any symptoms, and infection may not always require treatment. Severe cases in vulnerable populations may require drug treatment.

How can I tell if my cat has toxoplasmosis?

Most domestic cats kept as pets are unlikely to become infected with the parasite that causes toxoplasmosis. Cats frequently outside that eat animals like birds or rodents contaminated with toxoplasma are more likely to carry the parasite.

“Your cat can only have toxoplasmosis if its an outdoor cat that eats birds/rodents or unsafe raw food thats not safely packaged, frozen, or checked for bacteria!” one commenter wrote.

“I actually did research when i got pregnant yes but this only applies to cats that are mainly OUTDOOR cats!” another echoed. “indoor cats are less likely to contract this!”

“I was paranoid to then I was like nah not my clean little kitten girl she’s scared of the outside air never stepped foot outside,” a commenter wrote.



