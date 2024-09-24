‘I hope this doesn’t bleach anything’: Car detailer issues warning after customer uses Crisco to get rid of bugs on GMC truck

The internet is full of helpful hacks to get the most out of products you already own.

For example, one internet user showed how a car owner can use WD-40 to remove paint from a scratch off of their car. Another demonstrated how one can use baking soda to clean a car battery.

However, for every good hack out there on the internet, there are several that will leave you scratching your head. Now, a car detailer has sparked discussion after claiming that a customer attempted an internet hack to prevent bugs from sticking to her car—and paid the price.

Why did this driver cover their car in Crisco?

In a video with over 45,000 views, car detailer Norman (@twistedautodetail) shows a GMC truck that appears to be covered in a glistening grease.

“This right here is why you don’t read and do what you see on the internet,” the TikToker states.

According to the TikToker, a customer had covered their car in “cooking oil,” later identified as Crisco, in order to make it easy to remove bugs from the front of the car.

Instead, the TikToker says he now has to use a detergent to get the bugs off, which could result in some of the paint being stripped.

“That’s just wild to me,” the user says. “It’s just wild.”

Does this Crisco ‘hack’ work?

As implied by the video, even if this hack works to make bugs easier to remove, it likely should not be attempted, as covering one’s car in cooking oil can damage the finish.

It’s unclear where the customer heard this hack, but similar advice has been floating around car discussion forums for some time.

If one is truly trying to prevent bugs from sticking to their car while driving, there are a variety of products on the market with this express purpose, though their effectiveness can be debated.

The TikToker later posted a follow-up video saying that, while he was able to remove the grease, it likely removed some of the clear coat on the car.

In the comments section, users shared their thoughts on the hack, as well as the TikToker’s attempt to remove it.

“Any real American would use Dawn dish soap to remove the oil,” declared a commenter.

“I live in Florida where we have love bugs everywhere. I don’t put anything on the front of my vehicle,” offered another. “Just wash it regularly and it looks fine.”

“My dad did that once but with oven degreaser and striped the paint off,” offered a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Crisco via corporate email and Norman via TikTok DM and email.

