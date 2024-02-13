‘Have you heard of repo?’: Car salesperson mocks customers who try to trade in busted-up cars

In a viral TikTok video, a car salesperson recreated what it’s really like when a person tries to trade in their used car and expects loads of money.

In the video, which has well over a million views and counting, Zee (@ahtziryyyyy) is seen chilling in the parking lot of the car dealership where she works, nonchalantly applying lip liner.

But her whole demeanor changes as soon a potential customer walks up and says the magic words: “I’m looking to trade in my car.”

Zee immediately gets up and throws everything out of her hands and onto the floor.

“What are you looking to trade it in for? What are you about to trade?” she asks with a pep in her step and visible enthusiasm.

The customer presents a dream offer—a three-year-old SUV with low mileage. Used cars have been a hot commodity over the last few years as the pandemic deeply affected the car supply chain, slowing the production of new cars and making used cars more attractive to many buyers. Although car prices are lower than the historic highs in 2022, they’re still more expensive than pre-pandemic.

No wonder a car dealer is excited about getting a highly in-demand used car into their inventory.

When Zee goes to check out the gem of a vehicle the customer described, she’s initially impressed. “This is nice,” she says approvingly.

But the customer had to burst her bubble, revealing that the car Zee was enamored with wasn’t hers.

Her SUV was actually a used Chevrolet with a broken back bumper and black duct tape holding things together. It seemed Zee could still work with that if the customer was willing to let it go for cheap, but to her surprise, the person wanted 46 for it, as in $46,000, not $4,600.

“I just wanted you guys to pay it off,” the customer says.

“Have you heard of repo?” Zee replies, basically saying that there was no way a car dealership would pay off her car. Instead she’s likely to get it repossesed (aka taken back) by her car loan lender.

Zee is a car salesperson—a historically male-driven industry known for trying to take advantage of women financially. According to career site Zippia, women only make up about 11% of all car salespeople.

The video has hundreds of comments, largely of people laughing at the skit reenactment.

“Girlll plzzz not the repo,” a top comment read.

“So my used car manager is offering you $200,” a person said.

“This isn’t even an exaggeration either,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Zee for comment via Instagram direct message.