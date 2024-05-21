‘The dealership quoted her $4,500’: Mechanic examines Nissan and gives a second opinion. He can’t believe what the first guy said

A mechanic is going viral on TikTok after giving a second opinion on what he claims are overly expensive and unnecessary repair estimates given by Nissan dealership mechanics.

The video was originally posted by TikTok account @brilliantautocare on April 10 and has garnered over 720,600 views.

In the video, the mechanic details how a customer was quoted $4,500 for a series of repairs on her Nissan. “This car came from the dealership. We had an estimate that was about $4,500 to complete. They were saying that she needs lower control arms. She needs a fuel injection cleaning, radiator flush, oxygen sensors.”

#repair #suspension #dealership #honesty ♬ original sound – Brilliant Auto Care @brilliantautocare The dealership quoted her $4500 for a bunch of repairs, so she brought it to us to see what we think. The most expensive part of the quote was the front control arms, but as you can see, there wasn't any abnormal play or damage to them, so no need to replace them yet. Its always smart to get a second opinion on your repairs. Sadly not all repair shops are as honest as they should be. #mechanic

He continues, “The car only has 132,000 miles. Mind you, there’s no ‘check engine’ light—nothing of that nature. But, we’re gonna look over it and see what it actually needs.”

The mechanic then proceeds to inspect the underbody of the car, reporting his findings in real-time. As he checks and prods the control arms, he mutters, “really not that bad” and “that’s pretty good,” indicating that they are in decent condition.

Finally, he dismisses the need for their replacement. “I guess for cosmetic purposes—that’s the only reason why I would change it, but that’s not necessary to do,” he says, before suggesting a reevaluation when the car hits the 150,000 to 160,000-mile mark.

The video’s message is clear but is further spelled out in its description: “Its always smart to get a second opinion on your repairs. Sadly not all repair shops are as honest as they should be.”

One commenter, a tech at a dealership, revealed, “[We’re] forced to recommend stuff even at the slightest wear”

“[And] that’s why i don’t trust dealerships!! unless im buying brand new,” a second commenter wrote.

“We need more honest mechanics like him,” a third remarked.

Car owners face scams, bad repairs

Dealing with scams and bad repairs is an issue that many car owners face, especially if they lack the knowledge necessary to recognize when they’re being swindled.

In one Reddit thread, users shared their best advice on how to avoid being “ripped off” by a mechanic, specifically targeting those who aren’t well-informed about cars.

“Don’t be afraid to get a second or third opinion,” one Redditor wrote.

“Ask them to show you where the problem is. If they’re a good mechanic, they’ll have no problem with it. If they’re trying to rip you off, they’ll make up some sort of excuse as to why they can’t show you,” a second advised.

Others suggested getting a referral from someone more knowledgeable or even looking up DIY repair tutorials on YouTube.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Brilliant Auto Care via email for comment.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.