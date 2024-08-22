‘If you drive fast enough we won’t notice’: Woman warns against buying car parts off of Amazon

TikToker Sofi (@detka.sofi) has built a following of 284,000 followers by sharing content related to her love of cars. In a recent video, she shared that she made a mistake when attempting to buy car parts off of Amazon and warned viewers against doing the same.

“Be careful of when ordering car parts on Amazon,” she shares.

She says she bought mirror caps in a carbon fiber style.

What are the pros of carbon fiber?

According to Continental Ferrari, “carbon fiber is used in cars to lower weight while providing enough strength to withstand the rigors of racing.”

Some car owners use carbon fiber because “carbon fiber materials can make your car faster because of its strength-to-weight ratio,” per Continental Ferrari. The outlet adds that carbon fiber is a material made of “a polymer that’s also known as graphite fiber. It’s a strong, stiff material that’s made of crystalline filaments of carbon twisted together.”

However, Sofi reveals that the “carbon fiber style” mirror caps she purchased from Amazon for $63 dollars mirrors something closer to mesh, than “carbon fiber.”

In the caption of the video she wrote, “And no I didn’t think that 63$ was sus.”

The low cost should’ve been a red flag

Viewers shared the many “red flags” that Sofi should have noticed to know she may be getting a low-quality item.

Many viewers cited the price.

Carbon fiber is typically an expensive material because “the manufacturing process of carbon fiber is complex and involves several intricate steps, contributing significantly to its high cost,’ according to SMI Composites.

“I paid $225 for carbon fiber spoiler what kind of carbon fiber do you expect for $60,” one viewer shared.

Another commented, “My caps are real and cost 200+ that says 64 that was your first sign.” Sofi responded, “Just got real ones for 160.”

“You gotta pay carbon fiber money for carbon fiber products,” another view emphasized.

While other viewers cited the description of the material as “carbon fiber style.”

“The (carbon fiber style) didn’t give it away?,” one viewer asked.

“$5 extra for carbon fiber vs black was a clue,” another viewer suggested.

“’Carbon fiber style’ meaning it’s like the real thing but not,” a viewer remarked.

