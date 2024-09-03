‘I’m shocked that a lot of people don’t know this’: Expert says never use your car insurance to file a roadside assistance claim

“It’s so easy a caveman can do it.”

Said no young adult trying to buy car insurance ever. Ever.

And while the phrase has become a main selling point for one of the country’s biggest auto insurance providers, insurance agents and brokers alike have banded together on popular social media websites to help guide audiences through the insurance process.

Posted on Aug. 22, Insurance Agent and Manager Kenneth Turner (@kennethturner) turned to his platform to advise users against filing roadside assistance claims with their car insurance. Simply sitting back in his desk chair, talking to his phone, Turner mustered up an audience of over 60,000 views and 1,221 likes on his now viral TikTok.

“I’m very shocked that a lot of people don’t know this about their auto insurance policy,” Turner began.

“Anything that falls under the roadside assistance category on your auto insurance, if you try to get that reimbursed or file a claim on your auto insurance, did you know that follows you for about five years?” Turner asks.

It’s important to remember that roadside assistance does not always mean “side of the road.” It’s a common misconception. In fact, roadside assistance can be used to cover incidents within parking lots, garages, and even homes.

Allegedly, when these types of claims are filed, customers are only receiving roughly $100-$150 back from their insurance company. According to Turner.

“Guys, PSA announcement,” Turner continues. “If you have auto insurance, do not use roadside assistance unless it’s absolutely worst-case scenario,” Turner continues to advise.

What should you do instead?

Turner begins providing viewers with an alternative.

“You really should have a AAA policy, because if you have a AAA policy, guess what? It doesn’t hurt your auto insurance to file a claim,” Turner says.

Sitting at just under $65 for its basic annual membership, Turner stood correct in his beliefs that a AAA membership may be good for the pockets. But while Turner was right in many cases, he did not prove any of his statements, leaving commenters to question his claims. And, in many cases, disagree with them entirely.

“This is ridiculous. USAA has never increased my rates due to roadside assistance claim(s).” One commenter said, receiving 65 likes.

“Not true. I have used mine twice and no raise in rate,” another added.

And these commenters were correct. It’s dependent on the insurance company whether or not they decide to raise an individual’s rates for roadside claims.

But Turner was quick to respond to the contradictory comments, emphasizing that while every individual case has a different outcome, he simply wanted to forewarn viewers of potential issues that could arise.

“Everyone thinks that insurance agents are the worst people in the entire world, right?” Turner emphasizes in his video.

He begins to defend his original statements by assuring viewers that his goal is to simply educate on the possible outcomes of different auto scenarios.

“Do yourself a favor,” Turner begins to conclude. “Go out, remove roadside assistance from your auto insurance policy and get AAA coverage for roadside assistance.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Kenneth Turner (@kennethturner) via TikTok direct message.

