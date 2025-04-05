‘Pure deception’: Walmart shopper reaches for bag of green beans ‘made in Mexico.’ Then she accuses store of trying to trick customers

A Canadian Walmart shopper believes the retailer is trying to avert efforts to boycott American products after she spots a suspicious sticker on a bag of green beans.

Featured Video

In a video with over 308,000 views, Courtney Pickles (@picklesreads) shows a sticker that reads “Product of Mexico” on a bag of green beans. However, when they flip the bag over, “Made in the USA” is printed on the bag instead.

“Where are these green beans really from?” they ask. On-screen text reads, “Walmart Canada trying to hide American products during a time when Canadians are trying to boycott products made in the USA.”

The caption continues, “Hey, @WalmartCanada where are these green beans really from? And why are you trying to trick Canadians?”

Advertisement

Why are Canadians boycotting American products?

After President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on the United States’ previous trade partner—eventually enacting a 25% tariff on some Canadian goods—many Canadians are boycotting American products, according to Reuters.

Many popular grocery items—such as produce and booze—are commonly imported from the United States. Many Canadian liquor stores no longer sell American whiskey, one of the United States’ major exports. Canadian shoppers may also opt for Mexican-grown produce instead of American produce in protest.

In the comments, shoppers react to the confusing labelling amid the boycott.

Advertisement

“Go with the original packaging. Walmart is trying to avoid being stuck with the cost of the beans going into the dumpster. Fresh produce has a short shelf life, and if not sold, Walmart will lose the cost,” one suggested.

“I don’t trust the Canadian flags on the price tags, either. I’m still scanning the UPC every time,” another wrote.

“If it doesn’t have the ‘Hecho en Mexico’ eagle sticker, it doesn’t come from México,” a third claimed.

However, some Canadian shoppers point out that shopping at American retailer Walmart means supporting U.S. businesses anyway—regardless of where the produce comes from.

Advertisement

“Walmart is American so why even shopping there?” a viewer asked.

“Walmart is an American company sending all their profit back to the US. Stop shopping at Walmart!” another wrote.

Is it legal to mislabel the origin of products in Canada?

Some viewers point out that the Canadian Food Inspection Agency requires produce correctly labeled with its country of origin.

Advertisement

“If this is in Canada, you can report it, and they will get in trouble. You’re not allowed to lie about the country of origin,” a shopper suggested.

“Walmart Canada doesn’t print those labels. The products come in with labels. Talk to a manager or report it to the CFIA. They are not allowed to put the wrong origin, and can be fined,” another said.

“Report the store to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency under the Safe Good for Canadians Act. They can receive fines and even the loss of their grocers license,” a third claimed.

@picklesreads Hey, @WalmartCanada where are these green beans really from? And why are you trying to trick Canadians? ♬ original sound – Courtney Pickles 🇨🇦

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to Pickles and Walmart Canada for further comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.