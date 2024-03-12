‘The future is electric’: Porsche announces new all-electric models

As it prepares to launch its 2025 model year, Porsche is celebrating the update of its all-electric Taycan Turbo S sedan, which is capable of reaching 60 mph in 2.3 seconds.

“The future is electric for Porsche,” said Jade Logan, a Porsche spokesperson. “We have a little something for everybody. We focus on a three-prong strategy of fully combustion engine, hybrid, and now all-electric.”

The German automobile manufacturer displayed the Taycan at its Full Service activation at South by Southwest (SXSw) this week. The car wash themed event is designed to bring together automotive enthusiasts and average car consumers to engage with the Porsche brand.

Porsche initially released the Taycan in 2019, but the 2025 model year will feature an “extensive” update, according to a press release. The updated Taycan will recharge faster than previous models, and can be charged at 800-volt DC charging stations at up to 320 kW under ideal conditions—50 kW more than before.

According to the press release, the new Taycan boasts an expanded fast-charging window. “This means that high charging capacities can be sustained for longer periods of time, even at lower temperatures,” it reads. “Also, now standard is a 150 kW DC/DC convertor, which aims to optimize charging speeds on 400-volt networks. Depending on an individual’s driving style, among other variables, this can reduce the time required to go from a 10 to an 80% charge compared to the predecessor car.”

That means that—under ideal conditions—the updated Taycan can be charged in 18 minutes. “The Performance Battery Plus now has a gross capacity of 105kwH, increased from 93 kWh,” the press release states.

The brand also displayed the new Macan 4 and Turbo models, an SUV that is now available in all-electric form. The Macan 4 is able to accelerate to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds and the Turbo is able to reach that speed in 3.1 seconds. “The two models achieve top track speeds of 136 and 161 mph, respectively,” the release reads.

“Driving an electric Porsche is great; it’s really sporty, it handles well,” Logan said. “They’re really exciting vehicles.”