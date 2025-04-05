‘I’m tired of watching it happen’: ‘Vet’ says dog owners are being ‘scammed.’ Then he shares the Amazon product you should be using for collagen loss

Just like humans, dogs need preventative care too. Giving your dog collagen supplements can help prevent major health issues in the future, according to experts.

Preventive, and cheap, dog health hack

Our furry friends get achy joints. This self proclaimed vet has a word of advice for you.

“Pet owners, you’re being scammed and I’m tired of watching it happen. Thirty years in the vet clinic, and they’re still hiding the simple fixes that actually work, ” says @furever_healthy. They continue, “…when your dog starts slowing down, they won’t mention collagen until they’re selling you injections and expensive tests, but collagen loss starts early. That’s why I always recommend Taily collagen… keeps dogs strong, smooth and pain free for years.”

The Taily collagen supplement @furever_healthy recommends is available on Amazon for a little over $35.

@furever_healthy’s video has over 32,000 likes and 567,000 views.

Can collagen actually help your dog?

While @furever_healthy’s video is most likely made with an AI “doctor” given the slightly off lip-syncing with the audio and the fact that their page is filled with AI photos of the same person with animals posing as a vet, the AI doctor might still be on to something.

According to Vetericyn, collagen can actually help your dog with a few things. It can nourish your dogs urinary health in addition to minimizing joint discomfort. Collagen “nurture[s] the wellness of her joints by shoring up tissue health and fostering healthy immune responses,” Vetericyn states.

There are tons of collagen brands to choose from as well, with Taily being just one of them.

Viewers chime in with health concerns for their pets int he comments.

“At what age should you give collagen supplements?” says one comment.

“Tell me more about the chamomile tea for ears. How much can I give my dog,” says another.

Others are skeptical about the validity of the page’s content.

“Yall realized after all his videos he got the collegen bottler lmaooo,” says one person.

“It. Is. A. I. Look at his mouth. It isn’t right,” a different person says.

However, Taily is a legit brand and is even sold on the pet platform Chewy.

If you’re a health conscious pet lover, you may also want to learn about why this doctor says you should never let your dog lick your face. Apparently, it can cause a severe disease.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @furever_healthy for comment via TikTok message and comment and to Taily for comment via email.

