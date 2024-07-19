‘Upcharge them’: Mechanic calls out customers who bring in their cars like this

A mechanic is calling out customers who bring their cars in to the auto shop without cleaning them first.

Jay (@jaypapi720) works as a mechanic at Hyundai in Aurora, CO. Jay went viral on TikTok after he posted a video of a car that a customer brought into the shop.

In the caption of his post, Jay chides customers for bringing in dirty cars to the auto shop.

“Clean your cars before bring[ing] them to a shop for repairs this is nasty asf I can imagine what your house looks like,” he wrote.

The video is short, with Jay panning the camera around a filthy car.

He first shows viewers a steering wheel covered with dried-out stains from where some kind of liquid spilled. There is a thick layer of dust and dirt on practically every surface of the inside of the car. There are empty wrappers, a popsicle stick, and other unidentifiable detritus in the cup holders. In the slot under the radio are more empty food wrappers, along with other clutter.

Jay then pans the camera up to the infotainment system, which is covered in a layer of dust. The dust makes it hard to see what the screen is displaying. He also points the camera to the passenger floor and the floor of the backseat, revealing more litter and junk.

“This is not ok as a mechanic nobody wants to work inside your dirty cars,” he wrote in the text overlay of the video.

Jay received 225,300 views on his post. Many viewers were just as revolted by the state of the car as the mechanic.

“I gasped,” one person simply commented.

“Idk how it gets THAT bad,” wrote another.

“I just have little clutter like receipts and straw wrappers in my car and STILL clean it before getting any maintenance and people can leave it like this?! Omg no shame,” commented a third.

“Upcharge them for hazard fee,” suggested someone else.

Many people admitted they sometimes may let their cars get dirty. However, they always made an effort to clean it up before bringing it in to the mechanic.

“I always wipe down my car before I take it in even then I’m still like ugh it’s dirty they are gonna judge my change sitting in the cup holder,” said one person.

“I’m not perfect but any time I take my car to get checked I go to the car wash and clean the inside,” admitted another.

A couple of users also shared that this wasn’t the worst car that they had seen. The Daily Dot has also reported on another mechanic who blasted a customer for bringing in a car filled with trash and bugs.

One commenter had a similar experience with an insect-infested car. They wrote, “I was working on a car that had cockroaches … all over the dash. They would hide inside the vents.”

“My mom does valet and she said there are people with bugs in their cars,” said another.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jay via TikTok direct message for further comment.

