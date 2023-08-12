‘$7.50 a slice….unreal’: Customer catches mall coffee shop worker serving store-bought muffins

A trending TikTok video from user @thecuteautist shows an employee at a coffee shop in an Auckland, New Zealand mall allegedly putting convenience store muffins onto a serving tray for sale to customers.

In the video, the TikToker films an employee from above The Coffee Club at New Lynn Mall. According to the user, the employee is seen taking muffins from a prepackaged six-pack, possibly from the convenience store chain PakNSave—though the video does not confirm this. The employee puts the muffins onto a plate, then a tray stand with a glass lid, and eventually placed them into the store casing for sale to Coffee Club customers.

The TikToker, beside herself, says, “You’re f*cking kidding me? Those are f*cking store-bought muffins, PakNSave.”

After a cut, the narrator shows the employee, who’s already put a pre-sliced cake onto a tray for sale in the refrigerated case.

Incredulous, the narrator comments, “$7.50 a slice….unreal.”

One commenter quipped, “When I walk pass I’m gonna ask them if it’s freshly baked or purchased from pak n save??”

Another viewer wanted more information, writing in a comment, “You should of went down stairs after that and showed us the price of how much there selling a piece for too.”

Another similar video, taken at the exact Coffee Club location, made the local news last month in Auckland for allegedly selling Countdown-branded supermarket cake at a significant markup.

However, many comments note these muffins and other prepackaged foods are relatively common at coffee shops, fast-food restaurants, and other similar establishments. In fact, portions of the restaurant industry are built around product production for grab-and-go services.

A commenter said, “Welcome to hospitality; this is very standard.” Responding to a reply, they added, “Them increasing the price happens at every place you eat. not saying it’s ‘right’ but it’s industry standard.”

One person mentioned the situation’s obviousness at The Coffee Club—that there’s no bakery or bakery equipment in sight. “Does this place look like a bakery?” they wrote. “Obviously they had to bake it somewhere and then bring it here. However, the packaging looks sus.”

People continue to catch businesses using prepackaged or store-bought products at their locations. For example, a TikToker recently noticed a Flyrite chicken restaurant at Austin’s Austin-Bergstrom International Airport using Simply Lemonade-branded lemonade instead of allegedly “fresh lemonade.”

The Daily Dot contacted @thecuteautist via TikTok comment and The Coffee Club via email for further information on the allegedly store-bought muffins.