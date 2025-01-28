‘I’m in the same car as them at this point’: Cadillac driver demands answers after seeing reflection in rearview mirror

A Cadillac driver shared his surprise after discovering his vehicle’s rearview mirror was giving him a far closer look at his surroundings than he wanted.

“Why, in the Cadillac Lyriq, is the rearview mirror so close and confrontational?” Michael (@ntftw) asks in a TikTok that’s been viewed over 2.4 million times.

At first glance, his video shows two people in the rearview mirror that appear incredibly close. So close, that several viewers were initially under the impression that they were passengers in his backseat. These passengers were actually in the car behind him, and Michael’s Cadillac just gave him an up close and personal view of their drive.

“I’m just in the same car as them at this point,” he says.

Things then took an even more uncomfortable turn when the unwitting subjects kissed (which Michael covered up for privacy).

“Oh my God, this feels so invasive,” he adds. “Cadillac, what were you thinking? This is so invasive. I’m just trying to look in my rearview and I get this.”

What’s going on with the Cadillac Lyriq rearview mirror?

Many modern vehicles are equipped with various cameras to aid in safe driving, and certain Lyriq models are no exception.

The rearview mirror included in this vehicle allows drivers to switch between a traditional mirror and a “camera to provide you the option of using a wide and less obstructed view behind your vehicle.”

Cadillac’s website notes that drivers with this option in their car are able to adjust several settings, including zoom. It wasn’t immediately clear just how far Michael was zoomed in or out while recording his TikTok. But one would hope this means drivers can utilize the rearview camera without getting too up close and personal with the car behind them.

Should you be worried about Cadillac drivers?

The option to zoom out and switch to a traditional rearview mirror should make things less discomforting for Cadillac drivers. But viewers were less than thrilled with the realization that somebody could be watching them that closely in their car without them even knowing it.

“Damn now I have to worry about Cadillac drivers more than ever,” said one commenter.

“I always think people can see me like that but tell myself its unrealistic and now that,” another wrote.

One viewer joked, “Im always crying and picking my nose while driving.” Another who seemed aware of the feature already added, “That’s why I be looking cute when I’m behind new cars.”

“Well,” a further user lamented, “there goes my driving anxiety.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Michael via TikTok comment and Cadillac via email.



