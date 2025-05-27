“[Someone’s] gonna get arrested”: Shopper spots new Morgan Wallen records in Target. Then he sees they come with “fishing,” “hunting” IDs

Posted on May 27 2025 8:00 am CDT

A man may have just found the steal of the century: For just $17, Target shoppers can walk away with Morgan Wallen’s new album and a fishing ID.

TikTok user @mjflizzle spotted the deal in-store, and while it seems exclusive to Target, the retailer’s website confirms it. Buying Wallen’s latest album (currently $15 online) includes a free fishing ID. Opt for the 37-track vinyl version? You get a hunting ID instead.

“This might be the best promotion you’ll ever see,” @mjflizzle said in his viral video, adding, “You can hunt and fish while listening to him.”

As of Thursday, the clip racked up more than 4.3 million views.

You need a real license still

Target’s website doesn’t offer much clarity on what these so-called “IDs” actually are. It’s safe to say, though, that they’re not handing out real hunting or fishing licenses.

Even if they wanted to, they couldn’t.

State law requires people to obtain official licenses through government agencies. In Texas, for example, eligible residents must apply through the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

There are rules, too: to get a fishing license, you generally need to be a resident for a certain period of time and over 17. If you’re hunting specific game, some states require a special permit—and charge fees for both.

“Fishing license is $8,” one commenter noted of costs in their home state.

“$21 in my state,” another added.

But none of those fees get waived just because you bought a Morgan Wallen album. It’s a novelty promo—not a legal pass to hit the woods with a rifle or fish in public waters.

So… what is Wallen giving out?

Wallen has been promoting Target’s exclusives on his own social media. But if he’s not handing out real fishing or hunting licenses, what exactly is in the box?

Despite being a self-proclaimed fan, @mjflizzle didn’t actually buy the album at Target—though that didn’t stop him from urging others to.

“Go cop at Target,” he wrote in the caption of his clip.

Thankfully, actual buyers have cleared things up. While you won’t get a legit license, you do get a novelty ID—basically a collector’s item that nods to Wallen’s outdoorsy image.

One TikTok user who purchased the album showed off the “fishing ID” inside.

“You still have to purchase your fishing licenses and everything in the state that you are in,” she clarified. “These are just considered novelty collectors in a nod toward Morgan Wallen’s roots.”

Another fan described it simply: “Just a picture of two dudes fishing and a fake license on the back. That’s kind of neat.”

In the comments on @mjflizzle’s video, some TikTok users called the promo a smart move. Wallen’s a Tennessee native who’s always been vocal about his love for the outdoors—so a fishing or hunting-themed collector’s item? Pretty on brand.

“This man is a genius,” one commenter said.

“Luke Bryan should have thought of this,” another quipped.

“He’s playing chess while everyone else playin checkers,” a third TikTok user added.

“I don’t listen to most ‘modern country,’ but respect,” a fourth viewer wrote. “That’s a great marketing move.”

Others saw the promo as a bit of a gamble, pointing out that some eager fans might mistakenly believe they’re getting a real, legal hunting or fishing license with the album.

“[Someone’s] gonna get arrested for poaching with a Morgan Wallen fishing ID this summer,” one viewer predicted.

“[The Department of Environmental Management] is gonna hate Morgan Wallen after people try to use these to hunt and fish,” another echoed.

“This will be a hell of a lawsuit soon so ima get a copy,” a third viewer announced. “Someone’s gonna file for false advertising.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @mjflizzle via TikTok comment and to Target through email.

