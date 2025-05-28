“Wow”: Neighbor knocks on woman’s door and says to move her car. She’s so glad she did

If your neighbor knocks on your door, it generally means that something is wrong. In this instance, it was a hurricane documented via TikTok.

While many people have a positive relationship with their neighbors, many of the stories shared on the internet about neighbors are distinctly negative.

For example, one internet user claimed that, after her package was sent to the wrong address, her neighbor simply took it and denied responsibility; in another video, a TikToker alleged that her neighbor threw away around $1,000 worth of medical supplies that had been left in the hallway as a delivery.

However, sometimes, a neighbor’s actions can save your life, as TikTok user Ke’Jana Gaines (@naturallywinning_zepbae) recently shared in a video with over 1.2 million views.

What was this neighbor’s message?

In her video, the TikToker shows a parking lot that is covered in rainwater, with additional rain pouring from the sky.

“My neighbor knocked on my door & woke me up to tell me to move my car bc it was raining,” Gaines writes in the text overlaying the video.

Gaines would be glad to heed her neighbor’s advice.

About 30 minutes later, Gaines reveals that the whole area was underwater, with several nearby cars taking on a significant amount of water. As it turns out, there was a hurricane that was, at the time of the video, hitting the TikToker’s city.

@naturallywinning_zepbae Asked God for flowers & He made it rain. I get it now ♬ DIM – Yves

In subsequent videos, the TikToker explains that, while she and her children survived the hurricane, she claims that she lost everything she owned in the process. Even though she was able to move her car in time, she says that she had to move it several more times to avoid rising water, and even slept in the car for several days following the recording of the original video.

Soon after, her apartment was declared uninhabitable, and Gaines and her family had to move.

Gaines does not reveal when these videos were filmed. However, as she states that she is in Houston, it’s possible that these videos were filmed during Hurricane Harvey, which landed in the city in 2017.

In the comments section, users expressed their gratitude for the neighbor while offering their own stories.

“Hope you thanked your neighbor afterwards, because that’s a Good Samaritan,” wrote a commenter. In response, Gaines wrote, “I made it known how much I appreciate him for sure.”

“Every single car in my apartment complex flooded last year from the hurricanes, and every car alarm went off as the cars died in the middle of the night,” recalled another. “Was SO SCARY.”

“Lord, let this be my way of saying thank you for my apartment being 10 feet above ground,” declared a third.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Gaines via email for comment.

