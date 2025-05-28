New United Airlines policy means you have to get to the airport even earlier

Posted on May 28 2025 2:00 am CDT

United Airlines’ new policy may force customers without checked bags to get to the airport earlier.

According to NorthJersey, the new rules will impact travelers departing from Newark Liberty International or JFK.

United Airlines will now require customers traveling without checked baggage to check in at least 45 minutes before their flight.

When will this change happen?

The new changes will reportedly take effect on Tuesday, June 3.

This is not the first time flyers with no luggage faced policy changes that forced them to arrive earlier for their flight.

Before, those without luggage already had to arrive 30 minutes earlier than flyers checking in bags.

This new policy means the cut-off time for checking into flights for passengers without check-in bags will now be 45 minutes before departure.

Be sure to check with airline before traveling

Certain destinations also have other check-in time requirements, so it’s important to pay close attention to the change before your travel date.

Several European destinations, like Germany and Ireland, have specific requirements.

To avoid this hassle, it’s still possible (and advisable) to check in online.

United Airlines suggests passengers check in 24 hours before their flight.

This can be done via the company’s mobile app or through the United Airlines flight web check-in portal.

Failure to meet check-in deadlines may result in losing your seat, even if you’ve already paid for the flight.

Travelers are also encouraged to arrive at the gate early, as boarding usually begins well before the scheduled departure time.

