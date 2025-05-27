“Dear AA girlies…”: American Airlines flight attendant shares handwritten note Meghan Markle slipped her

American Airlines flight attendant Nina Vida (@ninavidavlogs) has gone viral after sharing her very royal encounter from one of her recent commercial flights. In the clip, which has amassed 30,500 views, Cormida spills the details on what it was like to serve the Meghan Markle.

“You guys will not believe who I just had on my flight, who I had the pleasure of serving,” she begins. “The queen, the princess, the Duchess of Sussex!”

Starstruck, Vida explains how she and her colleagues sent Markle a note saying that it was a pleasure to serve her. The note was signed by the “AA girlies.” And the group got the shock of their lives when the former Duchess of Sussex, who is known for her love of handwritten notes, sent one back.

The response

The TikToker held up the scribbled napkin in the clip, with the message reading as follows, “Dear AA girlies, thank you for the love, hospitality and handwritten note — you know me well. All love right back to you.”

Markle signed off the note with “As ever, Meg.” As several commenters pointed out, “As Ever” is the name of the Suits alum’s new wellness company, making the note not just an interesting keepsake but also a shrewd example of self-promotion.

“I can barely read this cursive, but look at this handwriting,” Vida added. “It’s giving rich. It’s giving expensive; it’s giving princess. She also said she loved my nails, and the captain on my last flight said they were intense. So, sir, it doesn’t matter what you think, but the Queen says she likes them.”

Commenters were delighted by the encounter. “She’s so sweet and authentic,” one commenter gushed. “Meghan is pure elegance and kindness.”

“How does it feel to be living our dreams?” another asked. “The way I would have had to sneak a selfie or something lol.”

While a third exclaimed, “That note!!! Laminate it, frame it, put it in a lock box at the bank! I would cherish it forever.”

So, while Vida missed out on a selfie, she arguably got something a lot more precious.

