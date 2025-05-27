Arby’s announces new steak nuggets: “They need to go back to the drawing board with this one”

Arby’s just released steak nuggets for trial in several locations, and the sandwich chain’s Chief Marketing Officer is a huge fan. However, customers are skeptical of the new offering.

What are Arby’s steak nuggets?

Arby’s steak nuggets are chunks of prime rib and steak. Customers can order the new offering on sandwiches or as standalone five or nine-piece meals. The five-piece starts at $4.99, and the nine-piece goes for $8.99.

According to RetailWire, Arby’s in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Tulsa, Oklahoma, Jacksonville and Orlando, Florida, and Green Bay, Wisconsin, offer the new steak nuggets.

“The format makes it versatile as a nugget, bowl, or sandwich,” Arby’s CMO Jeff Baker says. “The consumer reaction has been great, and our team members are proud to serve it.”

What do customers actually think?

Despite Arby’s enthusiasm, customers say otherwise. In the comments of one TikTok review by @koryliveslife, some say the new offering looks like “grill scrappings.”

“They look like mystery jerky,” one writes.

“Why it look cold and burnt at the same time,” another says.

“Those prime rib nuggets are like the worst burnt ends you have ever had in your life, like the flavor, like I couldn’t even get past the smell,” a third adds.

Arby’s customers on Reddit suggest that the steak nuggets won’t become a permanent menu item.

“Ohhhh sweet Jesus, they look like little bits of charcoal. And the inside… they need to go back to the drawing board with this one,” a commenter writes.

“Even outside of fast food, I could not imagine a situation where a dish called ‘Steak Nuggets’ would be a good thing,” another jokes.

“A ‘steak nugget’ from a fast food place is usually going to be a dried out husk, I would imagine,” a third says.

