Aldi salmon recalled. Here are the 3 states impacted

If you’ve bought salmon from Aldi recently, it might be a good idea to review a recent advisory from the Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

The advisory, shared May 24, announced a recall on packaged salmon from Aldi, as reported by the Independent. No illnesses have been reported to date, according to the report.

Why did the FDA issue a recall for Aldi salmon?

Aldi supplier Santa Monica Seafood voluntarily recalled the salmon. The Rancho Dominguez, Calif.-based wholesaler announced some of its Atlantic salmon portions with seafood stuffing might contain undeclared soy, according to the Independent.

In the FDA’s release about the recall, the incident is described as a labeling error.

“The supplier identified the problem during a routine inspection of label proofs from a completed production batch,” the release reads. “This recall was initiated because the product contains soy, a known allergen, but the packaging does not list it as an ingredient. This labeling error means that individuals with a soy allergy may unknowingly consume the product.”

Who is impacted by the Aldi salmon recall?

Three states are included in the recall for 16-ounce packages of Aldi salmon with seafood stuffing:

Arizona

California

Nevada

Additionally, packages of the stuffed salmon with use-by dates of June 2 are identified in the recall specifically. The advisory does not include a specific batch code.

What can I do if I bought a recalled package of salmon?

Aldi customers can return the package of stuffed salmon to their local store for a full refund, according to the recall notice.

Customers who want to know more can reach out to the supplier, Santa Monica Seafood, by calling 1-800-969-8862. The company can be reached Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8:00am and 5:00pm PST.

What other companies does Santa Monica Seafood supply food to?

While they are not noted in the recall notice, which is exclusive to Aldi, Santa Monica Seafood has historically also sold fish products to retailers like Walmart.

The company has acquired many smaller suppliers in the U.S. in recent years, meaning other regional retailers and food vendors like the University of California, Los Angeles, likely purchase and serve fish from the wholesaler.

