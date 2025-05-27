“Mechanic” admits to scamming Toyota RAV4 customer out of $45K

An Arizona-based mechanic is in steaming hot water after scamming multiple customers with a fraudulent LLC.

Featured Video

According to the Sun’s report, 37-year-old Andres Lopez was accused of selling a Missouri customer a Toyota RAV4 for a whopping $45,000. The problem? Lopez reportedly didn’t own the car. How’d he pull it off? He’s accused of impersonating the general manager of a car dealership via text message. Ah, ye old “dealership” trick.

Lopez also reportedly took money from customers for auto parts and repairs that he never ordered or completed.

According to the Sun, Lopez even damaged customer cars and let people borrow vehicles without owner permission. Apparently, one of these scams netted him an incredible $568,000. That would explain why he owes more than $1.3 million in restitution.

Advertisement

He plead guilty to one count of wire fraud and has since been sentenced to nearly three years in prison, per KTAR News.

How to avoid getting scammed

Luckily, plenty of expert mechanics on TikTok can help you avoid the most common auto repair shop schemes. The main thing is to see if you can get them to check for simple fixes before agreeing to major repairs. You can also secure a second opinion to make sure you’re not getting ripped off.

It’s also not a bad idea for those who can to learn how to DIY certain routine maintenance like oil changes. That can save you money and grief in the long run. A mechanic can’t scam you if they never see your car…

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.