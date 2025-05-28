Starting August 1, e.l.f.’s beauty products are getting a little pricier.

The company announced in an Instagram post that it’s raising prices by $1, citing inflation and Trump-era tariffs as the reason behind the increase.

“Bringing you the best of beauty is getting more $$$ but we’re committed to keeping the quality high and prices e.l.f.fordable,” the post read. “We are keeping an [eye emoji] on the tariff situation as it evolves.”

Even with the price hike, e.l.f. noted that 75% of its products will still be under $10. The change affects not just the e.l.f. brand, but also Naturium and Keys Soulcare, which are part of e.l.f. Cosmetic’s larger portfolio.

All three beauty brands posted near-identical announcements across their social media channels.

How do tariffs come into play?

Beauty company e.l.f. uses third-party suppliers in China, which means it’s heavily affected by U.S.-China trade policy.

In April 2025, Trump announced a steep increase in tariffs on most Chinese imports, calling it a “Liberation Day” for American manufacturing. The rate was raised to 145%, but dropped to 30% in May, pending further negotiation, though the situation is still evolving.

Customers have mixed feelings

Under a post on the subreddit r/drugstoreMUA, shoppers shared their thoughts. Some said the price bump was understandable—others weren’t so sure.

“I saw their announcement about it on their Instagram today, I love e.l.f. products, and I still find their prices pretty decent,” one user wrote.

“I stopped shopping at Ulta, and since I work in a retail store that sells elf, I get a bit of a discount as well.”

Another commenter said they’re switching it up. “Even more reason to buy more lower-priced brands that I love like Catrice, Essence, and Profusion,” they wrote.

A third commenter pointed out just how much things have changed. “Dude, I remember when e.l.f. products were only $1,” they wrote. “Crazy.”

