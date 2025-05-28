“They changed the rules”: Passenger brings expandable carry-on bag aboard. Then a flight attendant intervenes

You might need to leave those souvenirs behind or risk a surprise bag fee.

It seems some airlines are cracking down on carry-on sizes. It used to be a more casual, often overlooked guideline, with the truth being that as long as your bag fit in the overhead bin, you were fine.

But now, some airlines and flight attendants are getting strict about this rule and seemingly implementing a zero-tolerance policy. So you may need to start planning further ahead, especially if you’re the type to come home with more than you left with.

Flight passenger shares carry-on PSA

In a viral video with nearly a million views, content creator Tia (@tiaconleon) shared what just happened to her when boarding her flight.

“If you’re planning on carrying on your bag and you plan on extending it, do not bring it, they’re not gonna let you carry it on,” Tia explained. “They changed the rules.”

Tia explained that in her experience, she’d had no issue with using the extension feature on her carry-on (which added a bit of extra room in the luggage) and being able to bring it on the flight.

But this time it was an issue.

“They changed the rules, we learned it the hard way. Even if you’re in first class, even if it fits in the overhead bin above you, they are not gonna let you bring it on unless you can close the extension,” Tia said.

Instead, Tia said she was forced to check her bag (which can easily run an extra $30 to $50 each way), and they wouldn’t do a complimentary gate check.

How big can your carry-on be?

While restrictions vary by airline (there is no standardized policy), the general rule is that your bag must fall within 22 by 14 by 9 inches—and that includes the wheels, handles, and any other attachments, Nerd Wallet reported.

Can you use a carry-on bag that expands?

Technically, yes, as long as the bag fits the airline’s measurements in its extended state. Now, if you’re trying to pass it off in its larger form, not every airline or flight attendant will let you get away with that.

Are there new carry-on policies?

The Daily Dot did not find reports of widespread carry-on policy changes.

The predominant change people are currently talking about is the betrayal many feel about Southwest ending its half-century-long “two bags fly free” policy. RIP.

“That’s not new. If the bag is expanded, it is not carry-on sized. Period. Just because you may have gotten away with it doesn’t mean the regulation was not there,” a top comment read.

“I always check my luggage, I’m not breaking my back to save $40,” a person said.

“It’s really a gate attendant by gate attendant thing. Some enjoy enforcing rules more than others. Technically, none of the airlines allow this,” another pointed out.

