‘I am done being abused by this place’: Burlington worker walks out after being the only cashier in store during busy hour

A user on TikTok is calling out the department store Burlington after posting a video of themselves appearing to walk out on the job because they were the only person tasked with running the registers.

In a video with over 3.4 million views as of Sunday, TikTok user Sayna (@funnybysayna) shows what she says is the reality of her experience working at the store.

“This is the second day Burlington is doing this to me,” she states. “My hands are all in pain from working yesterday.”

She then shows a line that extends into the store.

“This is the line, and I’m the only cashier here, and I have to deal with this,” she explains. “I’m not going to put up with this anymore.”

In the caption, she adds, “Shame on you @Burlington after working very hard during the Holliday season this is the way they are treating their employees.”

“There are a lot of employees working at this store they just refuse to schedule more people so they can profit more,” she continues. “This is the second time they left me to be the only cashier during a busy hour and at the end of the day.”

The problems extend beyond understaffing, she says.

“They tell you, you didn’t do enough,” the caption reads. “Yesterday all the staff and the manager were yelling at me to answer the phone while I was handling more than 20 customers in line by myself so today I decided enough is enough I am done being abused by this place.”

Understaffing is a common topic of conversation on TikTok. One user claimed that their vacation time was denied due to understaffing, yet decided to go on vacation anyway. Another said that understaffing was making his job unsafe. A further user detailed how her duties as a server dramatically expanded as a result of issues stemming from a lack of staff.

#retail #tiktok ♬ original sound – Funnybysayna @funnybysayna Shame on you @Burlington after working very hard during the Holliday season this is the way they are treating their employees. There are a lot of employees working at this store they just refuse to schedule more people so they can profit more. This is the second time they left me to be the only cashier during a busy hour and at the end of the day they tell you, you didn’t do enough. Yesterday all the staff and the manager were yelling at me to answer the phone while I was handling more than 20 customers in line by myself so today I decided enough is enough I am done being abused by this place. #burlington

In the comments section of this video, users questioned these staffing practices concerning Burlington specifically.

“No matter what Burlington you go to the line is always down the block and around the corner lol,” wrote a user. “There’s always only 1-2 cashiers.”

“Is this a universal burlington experience??! always hiring but only 1-2 cashiers during the busiest hours,” detailed another.

“Lol I worked at Burlington for 3 months. My worst job ever. Never went back,” recalled a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Burlington via email and Sayna via TikTok direct message.