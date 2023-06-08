‘What they gonna do? fire you and be more understaffed??’: Worker gets denied vacation time because workplace is understaffed, still goes on vacation

It has become common for workers to go on vacation despite their jobs not allowing it, and TikTok user @jlavish3 is no exception. In a video that garnered over 2.8 million views, the TikToker shows that a denied time off request will not stop him from enjoying his vacation.

The six-second clip starts with the content creator sitting in a building holding an open bottle of soda. He looks around and smirks before taking a swig. The video then transitions to the TikToker drinking straight from a bottle of Clase Azul tequila while sitting in a cabana.

“We can’t accept your vacation request we’re understaffed,” a text overlay reads. He ends the video with a shot of himself swishing the tequila in his mouth.

In the caption, the TikToker writes “Dnd,” meaning “do not disturb.”

Viewers in the comments section agreed with the creator’s approach to time off requests.

“Like I’m still leaving I…. I’m not asking,” one viewer wrote.

“That request ain’t even a request I’m letting you knoww,” a second agreed.

“Facts cause ima be gone,” a third remarked.

Some added that their jobs’ staffing issues are not their concern.

“Supporting staff schedule problems isn’t part of my job description,” one user said.

“Like being ‘understaffed’ is not my problem. When my ticket is booked I’m gone,” a second concurred.

“It’s wild how employers expect you to be responsible for people not showing up,” a third commented.

Others shared stories of when employers tried to schedule them after they requested time off.

“I told the hiring manager and the store manager WEEKS in advance and he still scheduled me. nope sorry i’m 17 hours away and my phones on DND,” one person shared.

“I have a months notice for vacation and they said no so I quit. That was the last vacation with my dad before he passed,” a second commented.

“I just did this and my a** been in Hawaii for a min and they hit me wit ‘we’re going to have a serious talk when you come back,'” a third said.

The Daily Dot contacted @jlavish3 via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment for more information.