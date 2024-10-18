‘WingStop needs something like this’: Customer asks Burger King for extra ranch. Then he sees what’s in the bag

For fans of ranch dressing, what one customer found in their Burger King bag upon asking for extra ranch is sure to delight.

It’s an innovation called The Big Dip—literally a Whopper-sized tub of Hidden Valley-brand ranch dressing. Creator Jesus Castrejon (@jesuscastrejon00) documented it on TikTok. The clip earned more than 1.9 million views in a single day since going live on Thursday.

The short video uses Kardashian clips of the “Look at this” and “I know, it’s my dream” variety to showcase the super-sized tub of the ranch next to a standard ranch container from the fast-food giant.

The creator remarks by way of the caption, “Burger King ate with this one.”

There’s more, though. In a follow-up video, the creator responds to a commenter who requested, “Open it.” The creator obliges, showing a plastic film-covered tub of ranch suitable for burger dipping.

What’s the deal?

Burger King, via a press release, announced the limited-time promotion was to highlight the corporate alliance between Hidden Valley and Burger King.

“After launching Hidden Valley Ranch in Burger King restaurants nationwide this past summer, Burger King and Hidden Valley Ranch are coming together and introducing Guests to a limited-time creation sure to get everyone talking (and dipping),” the release said. “The Big Dip cup offers eight-ounces of creamy, zesty Hidden Valley Ranch, compared to the regular one-ounce sized dip cup.”

The release added that the promotion started Wednesday “at select Burger King locations in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, Dallas, Houston and San Francisco,” with the intention being for customers to dunk a burger in the ranch dressing tray.

The restaurant adds on its website, “The Big Dip Cup is intended to be enjoyed immediately with your hot BK Meal. If you really want to save it, once opened, The Big Dip cup should be refrigerated to maintain its quality and freshness. When stored in the refrigerator, it will be best consumed before Dec. 27, 2024.”

The release notes that customers can also try their luck on the Hidden Valley site, which touts the promotion and also features an array of Ranch-themed clothing, including “Ranch on a Branch” selections in preparation for the upcoming holiday season.

What do people think?

The sheer numbers that this video is doing indicate the interest in ranch-dipping a burger. A few viewers went the extra mile by dipping into the comments section on the original video and its follow-up.

“BK supports big back energy,” one observed.

Another suggested, “I’m going to order some nuggies and ask for this lol.”

Someone else who saw its potential for chicken observed, “Wingstop needs something like this.”

Another person claiming knowledge remarked, “They have it. Ask for a large ranch and it comes in one of those small soup containers.”

And one hypothesized, “Burger King ranch hit different with some onion rings.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to Burger King via email.

