‘You can take him home without spending $180’: Build-A-Bear Workshop customer shares hack for making a dupe of Lewis, Target’s viral Halloween decoration

If you’ve stepped into the seasonal of Target in the weeks leading up to Halloween, then there’s a good chance you’ve come across Lewis, the statuesque pumpkin king lovers of all things spooky have been fawning over since he debuted in stores. The 8-foot tall jack-o-lantern man rocking a grinning pumpkin face previously went viral for his unconventional name.

One of Lewis’ distinct trademarks, in spite of his aesthetic that tows the line between creepy and cute, is his selection of catchphrases he automatically rattles off whenever someone activates the motion detector packed inside of his frame. But not everyone can shell out the price tag Lewis commands; $180 for a piece of front lawn bling is asking for a lot.

This is probably why TikToker Christina Sera (@christinaseramusic) thought it would be a good idea to share the “Lewis Dupe” she created at a Build-a-Bear workshop location. She shared her hack in a viral clip that’s accrued 726,000 views on the popular social media platform as of Wednesday morning.

In the video, she shows the steps she took to create the seasonal stuffed animal that sports a similar aesthetic to Lewis’ smiling pumpkin face. And while it may not be anywhere as statuesque, it definitely seems a heck more snuggly.

“If you’re like me and you love Lewis the not Jack-o-Lantern, I have a solution for you on how you can take him home without spending $180,” Sera says in the clip.

The TikToker then films a Build-a-Bear employee who took them to the backroom to record Lewis’ voice.

“This was Genesis she took us into the backroom so that we could clearly record Lewis’ voice from another TikTok,” she says. “And I didn’t catch her name [she refers to another employee in the clip] but she was so awesome too, all of the employees were so nice here.”

Sera then fills the bear up with stuffing and made a wish.

“Of course, I made a wish because how are you not gonna make a wish on a mystical being like Lewis?” she says. “Then of course we had to make him his birth certificate because he is not a Jack-o-Lantern, he is Lewis. And we gave him a birthday of Halloween, because this is his Halloween this year, guys this is his moment.”

The video ends with Sera squeezing the hand of her Lewis bear, to activate one of his creepy sayings.

A representative from TikTok delineated just how popular Lewis is on the app. “When a Target jack-o’-lantern told TikTok creators his name was Lewis, he sparked a fanbase that would inspire Halloween enthusiasts across America,” they said. “With a whopping 36M views in the past week (9/28 – 10/4) #Lewis has become the must-have Halloween decoration this season.”

“The TikTok community has fallen in love with Lewis’ unique attitude and is showing their support via appreciation posts, short animations, fan edits, and even romantic theories involving Home Depot’s #12ftskeleton (151.5M views),” the representative continued. “Lewis is quickly becoming an icon and may even make an appearance as a costume this Halloween.”

This kind of explains why so many people are excited to get a Lewis of their own. Commenters who responded to Sera’s video had their own ideas on how to make the Lewis bear better, like one person who wrote, “He needs his little outfit!!”

Another said that they purchased the “baby Lewis” at Target, but they were left disappointed because it didn’t make the trademark Lewis noise that everyone seems to love so much. “I got the baby Lewis from target for $10 BUT he doesn’t make sound,” they wrote.

Another user in the comments said that other Build-a-Bear workshop locations are leaning into the Lewis legend. “The BAB at my local mall had one of these guys with a Lewis name tag today it was SO CUTE,” one claimed.

Build-a-Bear stuffed animals range anywhere from $14-$40 for the cost of the “base” stuffed animal, depending on which selection customers make. Add-ons like a soundbox that plays pre-recorded phrases cost extra, according to the chain’s website.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Build-a-Bear, Target, and Sera via email for further comment.