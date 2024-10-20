‘It definitely feed 2 ppl’: Buffalo Wild Wings customer tries new Pick 6 Meal for $19.99. Here’s what all she got

What may sound more delectable than getting more for your buck is enjoying the latest new deal at Buffalo Wild Wings: the “Pick 6 for 19.99 Meal.”

TikTokers are praising this new deal where you pick six items for less than $20 at the popular food chain.

“For a limited time, fans can get 2 entrees, 2 sides, and 2 drinks for only $19.99,” the menu reads.

Now at a time when people are searching for ways to make their dollars stretch, meal deals come in handy.

TikTok creator and Buffalo Wild Wings customer Ali (@aliarellano10) shows all they and their dinner companion got to enjoy for $19.99.

In her clip, she adds the latest hit song from St. Louis female rapper Sexyy Red’s “U MY Everything.”

The video also shows the meal she and her plus one got, which included a burger, wings, fries, veggies, potato wedges, and a few cups of ranch dressing. The meal also came with two drinks.

Ali flashed the receipt at the end of the meal, adding up to $21.98 after taxes.

“You can’t beat this deal @BWW,” Ali added in the caption.

The video accumulated over 797,500 views as of Sunday.

According to the 6 for $19.99 meal, entrée options include 6 Traditional wings, 10 Boneless wings, 3 Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders, an All-American Cheeseburger, or a Classic Chicken Sandwich, while sides include French Fries, Tater Tots, or Potato Wedges.

Viewers weigh in

“It’s such a good deal and I work there soooo,” commented one viewer.

“I went last night and they ran out of fries,” shared another.

When asked whether deal this was for one or two people, Ali commented that it was for both.

“is it still going on?” one user asked, to which Ali, replied, “Yes someone that works there said till January.”

Rise in food costs

With the rise of inflation, many restaurant owners have gotten creative about how to drive customers inside their businesses. Especially since many Americans are choosing to cook food at home due to rising prices at restaurants.

An article from Vox analyzing the eating behaviors of Americans in 2023 sparked debate in the r/economy subreddit.

According to the article, a food writer at the San Francisco Chronicle Soleil Ho called 2023 a “terrible year” for restaurants. “It’s a sort of hangover from the pandemic,” Ho told Vox. “Restaurants in the Bay Area, home to one of the hottest food cities of the 2010s, have been among those struggling hardest in the country to regain their pre-Covid bustle.”

The article later addressed a spike in prices on certain food and supplies items which cost will affect not only the consumer but the owners as well.

Other meal deals that have gone viral on TikTok include Chili’s Triple Dipper and Olive Garden’s Family Meal.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ali (aliarellano10) via TikTok comment and BWW via email press department.

