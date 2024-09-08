‘Do they have the secret formula to the Wingstop ranch?’: Woman drives from Canada to the U.S. to try Chili’s Triple Dipper. Is it worth it?

A border couldn’t keep Canadian food reviewer and TikTok user Sai Balaji (@tryittoronto) from trying the Triple Dipper at Chili’s. The popular menu item, which is currently viral on the social media platform, features a selection of three appetizers and three sauces.

Balaji’s review, highlighting her trip from Canada to the U.S. to visit the popular establishment also went viral, racking up over 300,000 views since its upload on Aug. 31.

“I’m tired of seeing you Americans trying Chili’s Triple Dipper, so I drove to the States. We’re gonna be trying it,” Balaji said.

Is Chili’s Triple Dipper worth the trip?

The video features many items from the Chili’s menu, including multiple shots of the viral mozzarella sticks with their signature, gooey cheese pulls.

“My mouth has been watering it watching you guys eat these mozzarella sticks, so I got them, covered in honey chipotle. My only explanation as to why these are so good has to be witchcraft,” she lauded.

She also noted that, despite not being a big fan of cheese, the mozzarella sticks were a hit.

“The way the cheese is never-ending, seriously you guys, these are addictively good. This is coming from someone who doesn’t eat cheese like that,” she said.

However, the praise didn’t stop with the mozzarella sticks. Balaji also highly praised other items she ordered during her visit, such as the Mango Habanero wings, Southwestern Eggrolls, and the Smokehouse Combo, which featured a quesadilla, corn, and a rack of ribs.

To commemorate her visit, Balaji decided to bring her favorite appetizer from the Triple Dipper back to Canada.

“Out of everything we tried, of course, I loved the mozzarella sticks the most so I got some to go. Man, I have never been more jealous of American fast food.”

The consensus is ‘yes’

The comment section was filled with people who echoed Balaji’s positive review of the Triple Dipper appetizer.

“Worth the drive across borders! The cheese pull is insane!” one comment read.

“I love the [mozzarella] sticks plain with the marinara sauce [loudly crying face emoji],” reads another.

“Guys[, the [Chili’s] in Niagara was sold out of sliders AND mozzarella sticks when I went [because] of us Canadians [loudly crying face emoji] [loudly crying face emoji] [loudly crying face emoji],” another person said.

Even the official Chili’s TikTok account joined the conversation in the comments, writing, “[We’ll] come only if we get unlimited maple syrup (maybe).”

Why is there no Chili’s in Canada?

While Balaji urges Chili’s to return to Canada in the caption of the video, Canadian commenters were quick to clarify that there are Chili’s located in Canada.

According to the Chili’s website, there are only three locations in Canada, all of which are located in Alberta. But for those in Eastern Canada, the easiest way to get their hands on the Triple Dipper is to take a trip across the U.S. border.

Balaji did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

