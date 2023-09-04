‘You should’ve thought about that before you decided to get married in a restaurant’: Server says bride-to-be expected restaurant to have dressing room for last-minute wedding reception

A server shared how a bride-to-be demanded a dressing room at the restaurant where she decided to hold her wedding reception at the last minute.

The video comes from TikTok user Stephanie (@sassyserver0529), who’s previously been featured on Daily Dot for her story about a party of 80 customers who wanted individualized checks for a $3,000 tab.

In Stephanie’s latest video, she provides some background saying that a bride made a last-minute decision to have her wedding reception at the restaurant where Stephanie worked. Then the server launches into a skit in which she portrays herself and the bride.

Stephanie says that while talking to a co-worker, she noticed a woman in her pajamas carrying a wedding dress. “Where’s my dressing room?” the bride asked as she walked into the restaurant.

Confused, Stephanie replied, “I’m so sorry. We don’t have a dressing room.” But the bride simply reiterated her demand. Since the restaurant didn’t have a changing room, the content creator suggested the bride use the handicapped stall in the restroom since it was “larger” and “more private.”

But the bride didn’t appreciate the idea. “That’s not gonna work for me. I need a dressing room. Do you have, like, a shower curtain or something that you can hold up over me?”

“You should’ve thought about that before you decided to get married in a restaurant,” Stephanie said in response to the woman’s demand. In an aside, the sever clarified that she wasn’t “hating” on anyone who decided to get married in a restaurant, encouraging viewers to save money.

Finally, the bride decided to change into the banquet room, and asked Stephanie to “stand in front of the door.” The bride also demanded that staff not be allowed to “[walk] in and out of the front door” for 20-30 minutes. Why? She wanted to “get pictures.”

“20% gratuity is not enough for this. It is not,” Stephanie concluded the video.

The video accumulated over 5,000 views as of this writing, and viewers were quick to criticize the bride’s expectation for there to be a dressing room at the restaurant.

“Uh that’s a h*ll no!!! she be paying a h*ll of alot more than 20% for sure,” one viewer wrote.

“This lady has done lost her mind,” a second commented.

In addition, others made sarcastic remarks.

“You don’t have separate bride/groom rooms with bedrooms to take a nap in at your restaurant???” one user remarked.

“What kind of restaurant does not have shower curtain draped dressing rooms at the ready?!?! Weak! #sarcasm,” a second joked.

“I always keep a spare shower curtain with me…just in case I meet an entitled idiot,” a third said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Stephanie via TikTok comment and direct message for more information.