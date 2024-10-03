‘What are the specks then?’: Expert says Breyers may have bamboozled you with its Natural Vanilla ice cream

Angela (@thelawyerangela) has gone TikTok viral several times for her legal expertise, with her videos ranging from exposing “devious” Chipotle prices to showing how TikTokers can make $100 from various class action lawsuits. And in her latest viral video, which has amassed 206,400 views, her target was Breyers’ so-called Natural Vanilla ice cream.

Featured Video

She explained in the clip that if users had bought Bryers Natural Vanilla ice cream between April 21, 2016, and Aug. 14, 2024, they could be entitled to compensation due to a recent class-action lawsuit brought against the ice cream maker.

What is the Breyers Natural Vanilla ice cream lawsuit?

“The lawsuit comes down to this carton when you see the words ‘Natural Vanilla,’ and a drawing of this vanilla flower plant and then little, tiny black specks on the white scoop of ice cream,” she explained.

Advertisement

“Do you expect that the vanilla flavor in this ice cream comes from the vanilla plant? Well, a lawsuit says yes, that’s what a reasonable customer expects. But from their testing, they claim they have detected the vanilla is largely artificial, hence not natural and not all from the plant.”

She went on to add that the problem was this: Per the lawsuit, customers paid more because they were expecting natural vanilla. Therefore, they wouldn’t have paid this “premium” price if they knew that the vanilla flavor was actually artificial.

“Filing,” she added, “is very easy.” According to Angela, the first step is to go to vanillaicescreamsettlement.com. Then, click the “submit a claim” button and fill out the contact form, which includes basic information, method of reimbursement, and (optional) picture evidence. “You submit and that’s it,” she added. “It’ll take you five seconds.”

Advertisement

In the comments section, viewers confirmed that they were misled by the ice cream’s “natural” label. “D*mn right I thought it was vanilla in that,” one wrote. “Maybe tiny amounts but something.” Another said, “I am that person. I thought it was real vanilla. Not cool Breyers.” While a third added, “That’s why I bought it!”

Angela didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment and email. Breyers didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via contact form.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.