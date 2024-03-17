Woman says she caught big boutique reselling Shein clothes

This woman called out an unnamed boutique for allegedly reselling Shein clothes. Viewers accuse it of being this one chain with locations all over Florida.

In the video, TikTok user Ally (@allyviccaro17) says, “I have a secret that I’ve been holding on to for years, and I think it’s finally time I share.”

Ally’s secret (not to be confused with Victoria’s Secret, which is still unknown) has struck a nerve with viewers who are tired of being duped into buying poor quality clothes at triple or quadruple what they’re actually worth.

Fast fashion has taken over, but if you’re shopping at a local boutique you’re expecting to get unique and even locally source items that aren’t easy for the average person to source. On top of that, boutique customers are not wanting to pay premium prices for an item they could easily buy online for cheaper themselves. The video has gained more than 1.7 million views as of Sunday afternoon.

Ally’s video starts off with a stitch of @laurharr22 showing a blue polyester Shein bikini a boutiques was selling for four times the price.

“At least take the tags off and hide the evidence,” the text overlay on @laurharr22’s video read.

Ally reveals that in college, she worked at a restaurant that shared a dumpster with a well-known Jacksonville boutique.

“The dumpster was constantly filled with thousands of Shein bags, like, multiple times,” Ally said.

Yet they were selling the items, which likely cost about $15 and under, for up to $50. Ally urged people not to shop at the boutique in the Saint John’s Town Center.

“If you know, you know,” Ally said, keeping the name of the store to herself.

However, the comment section is full of people guessing it is Copper Closet, which according to its site boasts nine locations and an online store.

“Copper closet?? Their stuff has always felt cheap to me,” a top comment read.

“copper closet, i worked in the pensacola location and they made us cut off the shein & fashion nova tags,” a person wrote.

Another added, “I literally saw a shein tag on a copper closet item a few years ago and never went back.”

Others pointed out that many stores do this to turn a profit.

“Pretty much every boutique does this!! I used to work at one and it was like $80 for something that was basically shein,” a commenter said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Copper Closet for comment via email and to Ally via Instagram direct message.

“[I] onstantly saw the dumpster full of SHEIN bags over the years. It would fill our entire dumpster on multiple occasions,” Ally said in an Instagram DM. “I even saw an employee come out of their back door and put a box of SHEIN bags into the dumpster. I wish I still had pics of it but everyone else I worked with also saw the dumpster full of it.”