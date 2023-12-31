‘I gotta know the whole amount of that bill’: Customers order multiple plates at bottomless brunch thinking the food is included. It’s not

Two eager eaters got a surprise after discovering that their “bottomless” brunch only included bottomless drinks, not food. The problem? They learned this after they had already ordered and eaten their food.

In a video with over 5.6 million views as of Sunday morning, TikTok user Bri (@aliasssb) shows herself and another person enjoying drinks and multiple plates of food.

When the bill comes, Bri begins to laugh and cry at the same time. Her friend attempts to figure out a way that they could reduce the bill, but Bri realizes that it’s a lost cause.

“We already ate! What do you mean?” she asks. While her friend attempts to put blame on the restaurant, Bri affirms that it is her and her friend’s fault. In the caption, she writes, “Learnt a lesson.”

However, commenters weren’t so sure that Bri was at fault.

“Why would they call it bottomless brunch,” said a commenter. “Would’ve thought the same thing too.”

“That’s a poor explanation from the restaurant, because that is what bottomless brunch if you choose of the bottomless brunch, food menu,” added another.

“I’m a waitress and we do bottomless brunch and I ALWAYS say that it’s one brunch dish included and then any sides or extras are added at a cost!!” exclaimed a third.

In a comment, Bri noted that she had never gone to such a brunch before and that the concept “was poorly explained by staff.”

Other commenters simply shared their similar stories.

“Try ordering an 8oz steak for $40 then finding out it was $40/oz,” a user wrote.

“This reminds me of a time me and my fiancé left our belongings at home and the cash that we had in the car we assumed would cover us because we didn’t want to turn around so we still went to eat we had like 150 but we got a lil too comfortable w/ our seafood,” recalled a second. “I was so embarrassed.”

“Once I thought it was happy hour, accidentally ordered $200 worth of cocktails bc I was paying for a mate,” stated an additional user. “nearly died.”

