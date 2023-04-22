‘Someone probably reported them to the labor board’: Former boss calls worker and says she needs to come pick up a check. She hasn’t worked there in 2 years

Surprise money is always exciting. Sometimes you find a $5 bill in a pair of old pants; other times, you stumble across some money on the street. Or, in the case of TikTok user Kennedy (@kenleighb), you find out your old job owes you $150.

In a video with over 923,000 views as of Saturday, Kennedy recounts an experience she had with a previous employer. According to Kennedy, she received a call asking her to come to pick up a check. Confused, as she hadn’t worked for the company for over two years, she says she asked what the check was for.

Allegedly, the check was “from DoorDash and ChowNow,” and the money simply “didn’t get added up until now.”

“And that’s how I got $150 that I didn’t have before,” concludes Kennedy.

In the comments section, Kennedy reveals that this money came as a result of a class action lawsuit.

“They didn’t tip the restaurant out, all the tips for the restaurant thru the apps were given to DoorDash, grubhub etc. and not to our restaurant,” Kennedy writes.

While DoorDash never admitted fault, the company settled a case in 2020 in which it was alleged that “the company misled consumers who thought their tips increased delivery workers’ pay, when the tips were actually used to supplement the company’s payments to these workers,” per the Washington Post.

As a result, the company was required to “pay $1.5 million to delivery workers.”

In the comments section, many users shared similar stories.

“My old job (Banana republic) had a class action suit and I got like $144 total after all deductions,” claimed a user. “legit they were stealing my hours I worked.”

“Ah yes. Moved states nearly 3 years ago now. Just got a notice in the mail that my prior state owes me $17… from three tax years ago,” another stated.

“Same thing happened to me ! when I worked at cardenas and its been 9 months since I stopped working there,” a third shared. “they mailed me a check of $280.”

“Me getting cheques to this day from a store that went bankrupt and closed cuz of all the ongoing lawsuits,” claimed an additional TikToker. “worth staying there till the last day.”

