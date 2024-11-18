‘I’m actually terrified now’: Woman reveals the real reason she now blow dries her hair after every shower. Here’s what it prevents

A content creator is going viral on TikTok after sharing why she’ll “forever” blow dry her hair immediately after getting it wet.

Featured Video

Kaley Mosier (@allthingskaley) said that the primary reason she makes sure her hair is completely dry post-shower is to avoid what she called “hair mold.”

“Forever blow drying my hair as soon as I get out of the shower so I don’t get mold,” Mosier wrote in the accompanying text overlay.

In her video’s caption, Mosier asked viewers whether they take similar actions. “Have you heard of hair mold? I’m actually terrified now,” she wrote. As of Monday, her TikTok had amassed more than 14.5 million views.

Advertisement

Wait, is ‘hair mold’ a real thing?

There’s no evidence that mold can grow on human hair. But you can experience hair-related fungal infections, including seborrheic dermatitis. And as Mosier suggested, fungi can grow on your scalp if it experiences excessive periods of prolonged moisture.

According to the Mestiza Muse, the human scalp is a hotspot for fungus growth and yeast infections because it’s naturally moist. This moisture, it warned, creates an environment that is “ideal” for microorganisms to thrive.

The site identified moist scalp and hair, poor scalp hygiene, excessive sebum secretion, and covering moist hair as the four top causes of fungus growth But the fungus that could grow on your scalp is different than that on, say, spoiled foods. “While both belong to the fungi family, they are scientifically distinct, with different reproduction mechanisms and outcomes,” the website noted.

Advertisement

Some of the signs of hair fungus include an unpleasant odor, yellow patches, and dandruff formation.

There might not be cause to panic, however. As Women.com reported, your hair won’t develop a fungal infection every time it’s wet. Still, it advised readers to be mindful of how they handle their hair when it’s damp. To prevent fungal growth, Mestiza Muse recommended not going to bed with wet hair, showering post-workout (followed by immediately drying your hair), and good personal hygiene habits. It also endorsed using plant-sourced oils to combat fungal growth in affected areas.

Viewers torn on content creator’s advice

In the comments section of Mosier’s video, viewers didn’t appear scared that “hair mold” would affect them. In fact, some pointed out that blow drying every day can lead to problems down the line.

Advertisement

“That’s how you get your hair to look like hay,” one person commented. “You’ll only get hair mold if you let dead cells accumulate in your hair, and any person with a reasonable shower frequency would not.”

“I have never had hair mold and leave my hair to air dry,” another shared.

“40 years of wet hair,” another said. “Nothing.”

“I always air dry and have never had that issue,” a fourth commenter added.

Advertisement

Others, meanwhile, pointed out that fungus will only grow on your hair in a worst-case scenario.

“You only can get mold if you have extensions and do not dry them completely,” one hair stylist commented.

“It takes 24 hours for mold to start. If you keep your hair down while air drying, you’re fine,” another said.

“Unless you keep your hair in a towel for days then this can’t happen,” a third person added.

Advertisement

And even though fungi can grow on hair—if it’s not taken care of, that is—some users suggested that they simply didn’t care enough to change their existing routines.

“Can we live,” one person quipped.

“Forever not caring,” another said. “Too many things I need to worry about as is.”

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to Mosier via TikTok comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.