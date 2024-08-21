‘If Green Lantern made a haircare line’: Woman issues warning about Blake Lively Target line. She’s not alone

A Target shopper took to TikTok to issue a poor rating for Blake Lively’s new hair care line, and she isn’t the only underwhelmed customer.

In a clip that has racked up over 1.7 million views and over 146,000 likes, user Jubilee Dawn (@jubileedawns) added to the chorus of angry customers who were left unimpressed by Lively’s products.

“Blake Brown Review (Spoiler… it’s awful),” text overlaid on the clip read.

Before getting into her review, the woman noted that she purchased the products way before Lively recently came under fire for her recent promotional efforts for the drama/romance “It Ends with Us.”

“I got it the day before everything broke, so this doesn’t even have to do with the drama,” she began in the clip.

TikToker blasts Lively’s hair care line

“This is some of the worst products I’ve ever used on my hair,” Jubilee declared in her video.

The woman went on to explain that she used the products on her curly hair and was absolutely disappointed with the results. After using the shampoo, mousse, and mask, she said her hair was left dry.

“My hair has never felt so unhealthy in my entire life,” the woman claimed.

The hair care line took seven years to develop and is exclusively sold on her website and at Target. It includes a dry shampoo, two kinds of shampoo, a hair mask, and other products.

Aside from the products not being good for her hair, the woman also noted the design of the bottles is extremely inconvenient.

“Another reason to not get it is this packaging is crazy,” she said.

The influencer said the shampoo top completely twists off, making it hard to close while shampooing hair. Additionally, she said the other packaging is hard to open.

Viewers agree with the criticism

In the comments section, many criticized Lively’s hair and beauty line.

“Respectfully….but who looked at Blake’s hair and ever thought ‘I need to know what products she uses’?” user Roxy wrote.

“This is what Blake Lively’s hair usually looks like ngl,” another user added.

Others poked fun at the whole controversy and hair care line.

“Split Ends With Us,” one user wrote.

Some even claimed many are returning the products.

“The cool teenager at Target said everyone is returning it,” user Johnny Walker wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Target, Blake Brown Beauty via email and Jubilee Dawn via Instagram and TikTok direct message for comment and more information.

