‘And if you’re lucky, you are in an area that makes scratch-made biscuits’: Former McDonald’s corporate chef says this ‘is one of the better breakfast items you can get at McDonald’s’

It’s true, according to a former McDonald’s corporate chef—some McDonald’s do serve sausage and biscuits as a breakfast item. And in some cases, they’re getting even better biscuits than the rest of us.

The intel comes from TikTok creator Chef Mike Haracz (@chefmikeharacz), who brings his past McDonald’s experience into content that explores various menu offerings from the fast food giant. The video, which has been viewed more than 47,000 times, started with a stitch of someone finding McDonald’s sausage and biscuits in the wild. Haracz then shared knowledge about whether this does indeed exist.

“Yes, in some locations, McDonald’s does have biscuits and gravy,” he noted. “And it is actually one of the better breakfast items you can get at McDonald’s. And if you’re lucky, you are in an area that makes scratch-made biscuits, which are far superior than all the biscuits you are all eating at your local McDonald’s … unless, of course, it’s scratch-made biscuit territory.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to McDonald’s via email.

The video made viewers wonder where they could locate the menu item.

“[You’re] gonna tell us about a scratch-made territory but not tell us where that territory is?” asked one commenter. “I’m ready for a road trip, let me know man!”

Another gave a hint, saying, “I live in Arkansas, and every McDonald’s I have ever been to here has it. Surrounding states too.”

Someone gave it a less than flattering review, saying, “The McDonald’s here had it a few years ago. The gravy was nasty and I love biscuits and gravy it didn’t last long before being discontinued.”

One commenter asserted, “A lot of the scratch made stores no longer do it, they’re going to frozen biscuits to cut cost.”

Indeed, the McDonald’s website has an entry for it with nutritional information. According to the site, two biscuits with eight ounces of sausage gravy come in at a hefty 940 calories, with 55 grams of fat, 94 grams of carbohydrates, 19 grams of protein, and a whopping 2,480 mg of sodium. An FDA article notes that the recommended daily guidelines for Americans is 2,300 mg of sodium.

Though sausage and biscuits had a lot of commenters’ attention, at least one mourned what they considered to be a McDonald’s breakfast MVP.

“Better than the Hot and Spicy Chicken McGriddle was?” that person asked. “I think not. The perfect Hangover breakfast.”