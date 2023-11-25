In a viral TikTok, a woman alleges that BioLife, a prominent plasma donation center, wrongfully diagnosed her with Hepatitis B, leading to a lifetime ban on donating plasma.

The video, posted by Kelly Postlethwait (@kellyposty) on Nov. 13, has accumulated over 821,900 views. In the comments, viewers shared their own harrowing experiences of reportedly receiving erroneous diagnoses at the plasma donation center.

In the video, Postlethwait reveals, “I was a big, huge plasma donator, in college. I’d do it two, three, whatever the max was that you could do a week, at three times a week. Anyway, I used to go to BioLife.”

She continues, “And like eight months in, they called me and they’re like, ‘Can you come to our center, we need to speak with you.’ So I went in, and they go, ‘We are so sorry, but you’ve tested positive for hepatitis B.'”

Postlethwait goes on to describe the emotional toll of receiving such news, “When I tell you I sobbed and I had to sign a piece of paper, like, that I will never donate to BioLife again.” However, a subsequent blood test analysis at her doctor’s office revealed that she did not have Hepatitis B.

Undeterred, Postlethwait attempted to donate at another plasma center, unrelated to BioLife. Shockingly, she was informed that she was on a national register list, which essentially bans her from donating plasma for the rest of her life.

The viral TikTok has since become a platform for others to share their similar experiences in the comments.

One commenter claimed, “Oh my god. My sister used to go to Biolife, and they told her she had HIV.”

Another user added, “I donated blood at 16 and they said I had HEP C (I do not) so I’m on the same list but they also told my dad & sister they had AIDS, also incorrect lol.”

“I feel like they probably told you that because they did want to pay you anymore lol,” a third user remarked.

“This happened to me when I donated blood with the American Red Cross!!! They said I had Hep A and I didn’t and now I can’t donate at all,” one more wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kelly Postlethwait and BioLife Plasma Services via press email for comment.